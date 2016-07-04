How to master off-camera ﬂash

When we get started in photography, we all buy the essentials: a camera body, a standard zoom lens, and maybe a tripod. Then we start snapping away and learning about the camera.

But (in our opinion) 90% of photography is not about ﬁnding the right subject, or even getting the composition spot on, it's actually learning about the light – its quality, position, intensity and color.

As photographers, we don't have to wait for the light to be right, or make the best of what we've got, we can take control of it. Most of us have a ﬂashgun lying around, but never use it.

We're going to change that, so dust yours off, buy some cheap wireless ﬂash triggers and put your ﬂashgun to work. This issue we'll start with simply taking it off-camera. We'll show you how to set your ﬂashgun up, get it ﬁring and balance its power with your camera settings for a stunning portrait. You don't need any fancy equipment.

A kit lens such as the 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 will be ﬁne for this, as it's the light that makes the shot. We've used a maximum aperture of f/5.6, so you can see that super-wide aperture isn't essential for taking great photos. And there are no light meters here – we're going guerrilla-style to use our off-camera ﬂash in the simplest way possible.

Quick tip: You can do this indoors or outdoors, so have a play in a variety of locations. If you find yourself outside on a sunny day, put the sun behind your model's shoulder and use your flashgun to fill the model with light from the front.