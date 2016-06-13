How to get rid of shadows in your photos

A reﬂector will often give you all the control you need to achieve perfectly lit portraits, still lifes, macro shots and any other kind of image where the subject isn't too big and you can get up close to it.

Reﬂectors are perfect for those situations where you've got a single, strong light source, such as a window or solitary lamp, and need to balance it by adding light from the other side so that the shadows don't appear too dense. All you have to do is hold the reﬂector on the other side of your subject so it 'bounces' light back into the darker areas of shadow.

Commercially available reﬂectors usually have a highly reﬂective, matte white surface that gives even, neutral illumination. But you can also get other types that provide a range of different effects. For example, gold reﬂectors provide attractive, warm skin tones in portrait shots, while metallic silver foil ﬁnishes produce a bright, sparkling light.

Reﬂectors like these are particularly handy to use because they fold up to ﬁt into a small carry pouch – though there's a bit of a knack to twisting them in the right way!

Alternatively, you can make your own reﬂector – you just need two sheets of A3-size white foam board, available from most stationery stores. You then tape these together with masking tape. For smaller subjects, you can use it folded, while for larger subjects you can open it out to A3 to provide more ﬁ ll-in light. The 'hinge' in the middle means you can stand the reﬂector up, which is ideal for table-top and still-life photography.

You can also use a sheet, some white paper or any other reflective surface in place of a proper reﬂector. You can even use a mirror, which will provide a mirror image – literally – of your main light source.

Follow our guide and you'll be mastering the reflector in no time.