Oculus Connect 4: how to watch the keynote replay and Day 2 live stream

The first Oculus Connect 4 keynote is a wrap, and, boy, was it a doozy.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked things off by unveiling a brand-new headset called Oculus Go. This is Facebook's first truly standalone headset, and it ships early next year at the affordable price of $199.

Zuckerberg also revealed that Project Santa Cruz, Oculus' higher-end wireless headset, is due to ship developers in early 2018. There are new and improved controllers to go along with the headset.

Oculus Go standalone VR headset

Lastly on the hardware front, Oculus Rift and Touch controllers are getting a permanent price cut to $399 . This should certainly put HTC Vive on notice.

You can watch a replay of the Oculus Connect 4 keynote right here .

Read on for how to tune into the Day 2 keynote, hosted by Oculus CTO John Carmack!

How to watch the Oculus Connect 4 Day 2 keynote

The Oculus Connect 4 developer conference is in full swing, and with Day 1 winding down, it's time to look ahead to Day 2.

The Day 2 keynote begins at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET/5:30pm BST on Thursday, October 12, or 3:30am AEST on Friday, October 13. Oculus CTO John Carmack, known for going deep into the science of virtual reality, will hold court.

The keynote will last two hours, with demos and sessions to commence afterward.

The best place to watch the keynotes is on oculusconnet.com. A live stream of the keynote, as well as select sessions, will be available here.

You can also watch over on the Oculus Facebook page, which will set its streams live when the keynote begins.

Finally, you can head to the Oculus Twitch page on Thursday as the keynote will be streamed there as well.