The new series of The Celebrity Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm BST.

The episodes will air twice a week, generally on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9pm.

Tonight's (Wednesday, October 8th) debut episode is an extended special, running for 70 minutes.

The show is exclusive to BBC (TV) and BBC iPlayer (streaming) in the UK – use NordVPN (risk-free trial) to unblock iPlayer and watch UK TV from abroad. data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/vpn/how-to-watch-uk-tv-abroad" target="_blank">watch UK TV from abroad</a>.</p>\n