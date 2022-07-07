NHL Draft live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley are the names on everyone's lips at the 2022 NHL Draft, which has Montreal written all over it. The two-day festival, which marks the end of one season and the start of another, is being held at Bell Centre, and the first overall pick belongs to the Canadiens. Whichever team you root for, read on as we explain how to get a 2022 NHL Draft live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Kingston Frontenacs center Wright, the phenom who's been scribbling his name into the history books since the age of 15, is considered one of the top North American prospects, alongside former United States National Development Program center Cooley and left-winger Cutter Gauthier, also repping the USNTDP.

Towering Turun Palloseura winger Slafkovsky is the No.1 prospect based outside Canada and the States, with Finnish winger Joakim Kemell and Slovak defenseman Simon Nemec looking set to be snapped up early on too.

The Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres hold the joint-most first-round picks, with three each, while the Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks have two each. The Jackets are the only team to hold two of the first 15 picks.

It's time to start dreaming, so follow our guide on how to watch a 2022 NHL Draft live stream wherever you are in the world.

NHL Draft 2022 schedule

Round 1 - Thursday, July 7 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST

Rounds 2-7 - Friday, July 8 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am AEST

2022 NHL Draft live stream: how to watch in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The best place to watch the 2022 NHL Draft in the US is ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), which is live streaming the entire event. Meanwhile, ESPN is only showing the first round of the NHL Draft, and NHL Network is showing rounds 2-7. Stream 2022 NHL Draft live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN in its Orange package. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). NHL Network is available as part of an $11 per month add-on.

How to watch a 2022 NHL Draft live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 NHL Draft from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch 2022 NHL Draft online from anywhere

How to watch the 2022 NHL Draft in Canada

(opens in new tab) Ice hockey fans can watch every round of the 2022 NHL Draft on Sportsnet in Canada. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the NHL Draft as normal.

How to watch 2022 NHL Draft in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) ESPN, available through Foxtel, has got ice hockey fans in Australia covered for the 2022 NHL Draft, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. However, bear in mind that it's showing the first round only, with coverage starting at 9am AEST on Friday morning. The NHL Draft is also being shown on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is the ideal option for anyone who doesn't want to commit to a lengthy and pricey contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan. Both come with a FREE 14-day trial (opens in new tab). Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your NHL coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

Can I watch the 2022 NHL Draft in the UK?

Unfortunately for ice hockey fans based in Blighty, there's no official broadcaster for the 2022 NHL Draft in the UK. On the bright side, that means there's no need to stay up for an event that begins at 12am BST on Thursday night...

Still, if you're keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.