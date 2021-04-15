How to watch today's big DJI drone launch – will we see the DJI Air 2S?

DJI is hosting a big launch event today, with the rumors pointing towards the arrival of the much-anticipated DJI Air 2S – here's how to tune into the event and find out exactly what the drone giant has in store.

When is the DJI drone launch? (Image credit: DJI) The DJI drone launch is scheduled to take place on April 15 at 9am EDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST. How long will the event last? DJI hasn't revealed exactly how long its event will be, but based on the recent DJI FPV launch we'd expect it to last for 10-15 minutes.

We don't know for sure that the event will see the launch of the DJI Air 2S, but a promotional tagline suggesting audiences should "get ready for the One" seems like a pretty explicit reference to the 1-inch sensor anticipated to arrive on the mid-range drone.

We also saw the DJI Air 2S – along with its 1-inch sensor – appear in a recent Best Buy leak, which suggests an official reveal is just around the corner.

Given the new drone is expected to be the successor to the DJI Mavic Air 2, a model that sits at number one in our guide to the best drones, that tagline is also potentially prescient.

If the rumors about the Air 2S' features are true, it could be the most popular drone launch of the year and a new contender for our number one spot.

How to watch the DJI drone launch

The DJI drone launch is being hosted on the company's official YouTube channel. So you can either head there, or watch via our embedded video below.

You won't need to register to tune in, as has been the case with previous DJI launches, but there is an option on DJI's official event page to sign up for advance information about DJI products.

The event kicks off at at 9am EDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST on April 15.

It's also not clear what kind of event we're in for, whether it'll be live-streamed or pre-recorded. But based on the recent DJI FPV launch, we're expecting to see a pre-recorded video showcasing the new drone's features.

What to expect from today's DJI drone launch

So what exactly are we expecting from today's DJI launch? If it is indeed for the DJI Air 2S, then we could see the arrival of a flying camera that mixes the features of DJI's high-end and mid-range drones.

The DJI Mavic Air 2, which appears to share a very similar design to the DJI Air 2S based on recent leaks, is capable of taking excellent 4K video and stills. But its sensor is a 1/2-inch affair, which is much smaller than the rumored 1-Inch CMOS chip in the Air 2S.

If the Air 2S does have a 1-inch sensor, as the launch invite hints at, then it could match the dynamic range and low-light video powers of the impressive DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

On the downside, this may well raise its price tag in comparison to the DJI Mavic Air 2. The recent Best Buy leak (above) suggested that the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo bundle (which includes extras like quiet propellers and two spare batteries) will cost $1,299 (around £950 / AU$1,700), which is significantly more than the Mavic Air 2's equivalent bundle (which you can buy for $988 / £949 / AU$1,899).

Still, we're expecting all to be revealed today, unless the recent leaks have been curveballs and DJI is instead announcing its move into self-driving car tech.