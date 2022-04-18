How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online and stream the final instalment from anywhere

A tête-à-tête with the Grim Reaper will do funny things to a fellow, and as Better Call Saul charges headlong into Breaking Bad territory, everyone's favorite soul-sucking shark with a soft side is experiencing a crisis of identity. But hey, it's nothing that a cinnamon roll won't fix! Read on to find out how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online no matter where you are in the world right now, as one of TV's greatest ever shows reaches its climax.

With Lalo Salamanca just about ready to burn down half of New Mexico, Jimmy McGill ain't gonna cut it in this world. Neither will Saul McGill, or Jimmy Goodman.

Lucky then, that a questionable moral compass isn't a flaw but an inbuilt feature when it comes to defending the rule of law, and Kim Wexler has more than enough guile to keep this unlikely power couple living the good life.

But somewhere down the line there's going to be a price to pay, and it's hard to shake the feeling that Slippin' Jimmy isn't going to be able to dodge the hellstorm that's careering his way.

With 13 episodes split into two parts, follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online from anywhere.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Better Call Saul season 6 airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 FREE online in the US

Better Call Saul season 6 premieres in the US with a double-header on Monday, April 18, with new episodes landing weekly at 9pm ET / PT. There'll be a mid-season break after episode 7 (on May 23), and the show will resume on July 11. If you don't have the channel on cable you can instead stream Better Call Saul season 6 on AMC Plus, which offers a 7-day FREE trial. After that, a subscription starts at $6.99 (plus tax) per month.

The excellent-value cable replacement Sling TV also includes AMC on both its plans. Each of those plans costs a reasonable $35 per month, but if you're a new customer, you can currently get $10 off your first month.

AMC Plus is also available as an $8.99 per month add-on through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers.

Abroad right now? By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to your favorite streaming services online, no matter where you are.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 in the UK

Better Call Saul season 6 premieres with a double-header on Tuesday, April 19 in the UK, where the show is exclusive to Netflix. A subscription starts at £6.99, but you can pay up to £15.99 depending on how many screens you'd like to stream Netflix on simultaneously. And the more you pay, the better picture quality you get. There is no Netflix free trial anymore, but since you pay on a month-by-month basis, you can cancel anytime. It could be worth browsing the best Netflix shows before signing up.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 FREE online in Canada

AMC+ is also the place to watch Better Call Saul season 6 in Canada, with the series debuting with two episodes on Monday, April 18. AMC Plus starts at CA$6.99 per month before tax, but you can try before you buy by taking advantage of the 7-day FREE trial first. Don't forget that you can still tune in to your favorite streaming services even if you're abroad right now - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 FREE in Australia

Australians can stream Better Call Saul season 6 with a subscription to Stan, with the first two episodes dropping on Tuesday, April 19. New subscribers can test drive Stan FREE for 30-days before paying anything, and enjoy over 600 TV shows and in excess of 1,000 movies. After that, it’s AU$10 a month for the Basic plan, and up to AU$19 if you want to stream on more than one device and get improved video definition (up to 4K Ultra HD).