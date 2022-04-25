With his deepest, darkest secret finally out of the closet, Barry has made a mortal enemy of his closest confidante. A grief-stricken Gene has withdrawn to Leo's farm and shuttered his acting school for good, and without an outlet to pour his inner turmoil into, Barry is short of friends and of a purpose. Read on to find out how to watch Barry season 3 online wherever you are in the world.

Watch Barry season 3 online Premiere: Sunday, April 24 (US, CA) New episodes: every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT Stream options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) |Sky (UK) | Binge FREE trial (AU)

Haunted by Gene's notion that people can change their nature, Barry is desperate to atone for his crimes. If only there was a way to do so without winding up behind bars or chopped into a trillion pieces.

When he's seeking out Hank for a dose of his dubious wisdom, you know Barry's in a bad place. But he's far from the only lost soul, with both Gene and Sally at a crossroads too.

Barry's attempts to meld the irreconcilable halves of his personality may be well-intentioned but they're also doomed. If he keeps letting those closest to him take the hits, pretty soon there won't be anybody left. Something's got to give.

Proving that mobsters are every ounce as dramatic as theater nerds, Barry's still torn between the life he has and the life he wants. Follow our guide as we detail how to watch Barry season 3 online where you are.

How to watch Barry season 3 online in the US with or without cable

Barry season 3 premieres at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday, April 24, with new episodes airing in the same slot every week. HBO is included in most cable packages. However, cord-cutters can instead watch Barry season 3 on streaming service HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound. Alternatively, save 20% and sign up to its annual plan for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can you watch with a HBO Max plan?

That's a bargain price, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including Gentleman Jack season 2, Raised By Wolves season 2, And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch Barry season 3 FREE in Canada

In Canada, Crave is the place to watch Barry season 3 online, with episodes landing on the streaming service every Sunday from April 24. You can sign up for a 7-day FREE trial to try out the streaming service before committing to either the CA$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way.

How to watch Barry season 3 online in the UK

In the UK, Barry season 3 airs at 9.45pm BST on Sky Comedy every Monday night, starting April 25. Subscribers can also stream Barry season 3 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).

How to watch Barry season 3 FREE in Australia

Barry season 3 premieres on streaming service Binge on Monday, April 25, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality.

You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Euphoria.

Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.