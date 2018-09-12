How to download and install macOS 10.14 Mojave Public Beta right now

Apple has revealed its latest version of its operating system that runs on Macs and MacBooks, and if you want to try it out, here's how to to download and install macOS 10.14 Mojave Public Beta right now.

Apple is widely expected to announce when the final release of macOS 10.14 Mojave will be available to download and install at its iPhone XS launch event later on today. We'll update this guide as soon as we get more information.

However, if you can’t wait that long, there are ways to download and install macOS 10.14 early, and Apple has just released the Public Beta of macOS 10.14 Mojave.

This involves downloading and installing the early Public Beta versions of macOS 10.14 Mojave, which won’t include all of the features of the final release – but will possibly come with bugs and errors while the software is being finalised.

If you don’t want your Mac or Macbook crashing at random times while you’re working, we’d strongly recommend waiting until the final stable release of macOS 10.14 Mojave later this year, or even wait for a few weeks afterwards to be entirely certain there are no bugs or issues.

At this early stage you will need to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program. This will allow you to download and install the macOS 10.14 Mojave Public Beta.

Can your Mac run macOS 10.14 Mojave?

Before you begin to download the macOS 10.14 Mojave Developer Preview, you should make sure your Mac can run the software. Apple has said that macOS 10.14 will run on every Mac released from 2012 onwards, which means if you have Macs from before then, you're out of luck.

However, Apple has said that Mac Pro models from 2010 and 2012 will be supported, but not right away. You may have to wait until a later beta version.

These are the Macs that you can install macOS 10.14 Mojave on:

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid 2010 and mid 2012 models with recommend Metal-capable GPU)

Back up your Mac before upgrading to macOS 10.14 Mojave Developer Preview

Whenever you upgrade your operating system – and especially when you’re trying out an early Developer Preview or beta version – we highly recommend backing up the files on your Mac, so if anything goes wrong you can quickly restore your machine to its previous working order.

So before you download and install macOS 10.14 Mojave, make sure your Mac is backed up. For information on how to do this, head over to our ultimate guide to backing up your Mac .

How to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program

If you really want to try out the macOS 10.14 Mojave Public Beta, and you’re not currently enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program, then go to the above bulleted link, which we'll put again right here.

You'll need an Apple ID, and to provide your basic personal information. Click the 'Sign Up' to begin and then follow the instructions.

Apple will request a special code from you that will appear on your primary Apple device, likely an iPhone, before beginning the process. Once entered, you'll have to sign a long usage agreement.

From there, you'll be granted access to the macOS Mojave beta page in the Mac App Store from which you can download and install the public beta. At that point, it's very much like installing any other operating system update from the Mac App Store. Enjoy with caution!

How to download macOS 10.14 Mojave Public Beta

The download itself should only take a couple of minutes on a broadband network connection. Though, for users with data caps to worry about, it's around 4.8GB in size.

The download itself should only take a couple of minutes on a broadband network connection. Though, for users with data caps to worry about, it’s around 4.8GB in size.

Once macOS 10.14 Mojave Public Beta has been downloaded in its entirety, a new window will open prompting you to agree to Apple’s terms and conditions. From there, all you have to do is select the disk you want to install the OS on (we recommend an SSD to take advantage of the new Apple File System) and the process of installing macOS 10.14 Mojave will begin.