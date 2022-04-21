Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Manchester United's season is spiralling out of control, but there's nothing like a high-stakes showdown against an old enemy to focus the senses – although that didn't work out too well in midweek. Arsenal, meanwhile, are on a high after a rousing Wednesday night win, and they've got another golden opportunity to seize a place in the Premier League's top four. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are.

An outstanding poacher's performance from Eddie Nketiah led the Gunners to a 4-2 victory over Chelsea during the week, and Mikel Arteta's men only need a point to hop into the Champions League places at the expense of Tottenham. But with Spurs' goal difference far superior to Arsenal's, they could do with a few more net-busters from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Opportunities are rarely in short supply where the Manchester United defence is involved.

With Erik ten Hag's appointment now set in stone, Ralf Rangnick's final few weeks in charge are a fact-finding mission, with the German establishing which players deserve to stay and which don't with the second list looking decidedly longer. However, with a new manager confirmed, you wouldn't put it past this fickle group to suddenly start performing again. Arsenal's defence has been almost as disorganised as United's of late, and this could be a chance for the red Devils to stop the rot.

The match kicks off at 12.30pm BST, Saturday 23rd April. Follow our guide on how to watch an Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Arsenal vs Manchester United kicks off at 7.30am EDT / 4.30am PDT on Saturday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's currently a 3-day FREE trial with Sling for anyone to use. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Everton vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch.

How to watch an Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 11.30m BST, ahead of an 12.30pm BST kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Everton vs Manchester United, which kicks off at 7.30am EDT / 4.30am PDT on Saturday. DAZN, is just $20-a-month or there's an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30pm NZDT on Saturday night. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League action online in India