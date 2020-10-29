Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070: find stock here

RTX 3070 orders: quick links US: Nvidia: click to check stock Amazon: click to check stock Best Buy: click to check stock Newegg: click to check stock B&H: click to check stock Micro Center: in-store only Adorama: click to check stock UK: Nvidia: click to check stock Box: click to check stock CCL: click to check stock Ebuyer: click to check stock Novatech: click to check stock Overclockers: click to check stock Scan: click to check stock

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 goes on sale October 29 at 9AM ET / 6AM PT / 1PM GMT / 11PM AEST, and in our view it is one of the best graphics cards in the world right now, thanks to Nvidia nailing the price and performance.

It's more affordable than its RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 siblings, but it doesn't sacrifice too much in the way of power. For people playing at 1080p and 1440p resolutions especially, the RTX 3070 is the ideal graphics card.

There are plenty of reasons, then, why you'd want to buy an RTX 3070 when it goes on sale - but how easy will it be to find RTX 3070 stock?

When both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs launched, stock disappeared frustratingly quickly, and both GPUs remain hard to buy even now, a good few weeks after their launches.

With the more affordable price tag and mainstream appeal of the RTX 3070, along with the fact that people unable to buy the RTX 3080 may try to get a 3070 instead, we're worried that the RTX 3070 may go out of stock quickly as well.

It didn't help that we heard that the Nvidia RTX 3070 might have been delayed due to 'stock issues'. Newegg has also warned that RTX 3070 stock could sell out in minutes. However, there have also been rumors that Nvidia RTX 3070 launch stock could be more plentiful than RTX 3080 or 3090, so there are reasons to be optimistic.

To make things easier for you, we've been scouring internet retailers to find out where to buy the RTX 3070 from. On this page you'll find direct links to the product pages, so you can quickly buy an RTX 3070 before they sell out.

We'll keep this page updated as stock comes in (and sells out), so hopefully you'll be able to get hold of an RTX 3070 without any problems.

If you want to try your luck at the more powerful card, we show you where to buy an RTX 3080 and where to buy the RTX 3090 as well.

The latest Nvidia RTX 3070 deals available now

We'll list all the latest Nvidia RTX 3070 stock below as soon as it's available. Our automatic price comparison tool will also highlight the best deals as they go live as well.

Where to buy RTX 3070 in the US

Orders for the Nvidia RTX 3070 go live October 29 at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. With the RTX 3080 launch, many retailer sites crashed due to high demand, and that could happen with the RTX 3070.

If that does happen, you may need to be patient and refresh occasionally to get to the page where you can place your order.

Nvidia RTX 3070 deals at Nvidia

Nvidia is selling the Founders Edition RTX 3070 from its own site for $499. It's worth checking the Nvidia website for RTX 3070 stock to see if you can get hold of one.

Nvidia RTX 3070 deals at Amazon

Amazon's RTX 3070 page is live, but for the moment it's only showing two models, and both are from PNY. Hopefully, more third party models will arrive on Amazon soon.

Nvidia RTX 3070 deals at Newegg

Where to buy RTX 3070 in the UK

The Nvidia RTX 3070 goes on sale on October 29 at 1PM GMT in the UK. We expect stock to sell out fast once again, and these are the top places to check for stock:

Nvidia RTX 3070 deals at Nvidia

Think going direct to the source, Nvidia itself, will get you an RTX 3070? You may be in luck, as the company will sell its Founders Edition RTX 3070 for £469.

Nvidia RTX 3070 stock at Box

Nvidia RTX 3070 stock at Overclockers

Nvidia RTX 3070 stock at Ebuyer

Nvidia RTX 3070 stock at Scan

