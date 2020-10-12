The Amazon Echo Buds are the company's first foray into the world of true wireless earbuds – and thanks to this special Prime Day deal, they're cheaper than ever.

They're usually £119.99, but Amazon has slashed the price to just £79.99 – which is a huge saving of £40. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

That's the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon's wireless earbuds – and that means this deal could sell out quickly, so if you're keen on the Echo Buds, we'd recommend acting fast.

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds have plummeted to their lowest ever price, with a 33% discount on the true wireless earbuds. With hands-free Alexa support, 'active noise reduction', and five hours of on-board battery life, these wireless earbuds are a steal at this price. View Deal

The Amazon Echo Buds may not be the best wireless earbuds of 2020, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worthy of your hard-earned cash – especially at this price.

Built-in Alexa support means you can make calls, get directions, and more using your voice alone, while support for Siri and Google Assistant comes via the touch-sensitive buttons on the earbuds' housings.

While the sound quality isn't the best on the market, the Echo Buds offer excellent noise reduction, a stable connection with your device, and decent battery life, with five hours in the buds themselves, and a further 15 hours from the charging case.

They're also suitable for use while working out, with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, while customizable ear tips should ensure you enjoy the perfect fit.

