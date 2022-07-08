Sony’s brilliant A7 III mirrorless camera just dropped to its lowest-ever price

The Sony A7 III is one of the best mirrorless cameras of all-time – and the full-frame classic has just dropped to a record-low price.

You can now buy the Sony A7 III for only £1,450 (recently £1,699) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's cracking value for anyone who needs a powerful full-frame camera, and also beats the price we saw during Black Friday last year. The Prime Day deals may be just around the corner, but we think it's unlikely that Amazon's shopping event will undercut this offer.

While the A7 III since been succeeded by the Sony A7 IV, that camera costs almost £1,000 more and most of its improvements are for video shooters. So if you're mainly a stills photographer and have been looking for a full-frame model with a wide range of lenses, this deal will be tough to beat.

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 III (body-only) £1,699 £1,450 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £249 – A full-frame classic with a 24.2MP sensor and 10fps burst shooting, the A7 III is a great all-rounder for most styles of photography. This deal takes the camera down to its lowest-ever price, beating the previous record set during Black Friday last year.

Until recently, the Sony A7 III reigned at the top of our guide to the best cameras you can buy. It's since been succeeded by the Sony A7 IV, but while that successor is a brilliant camera for hybrid shooters who need one body for stills and video, the A7 III arguably offers better value for photographers.

Our Sony A7 III review called it "a brilliant camera that ticks a lot of boxes for many photographers", with Sony taking "some of the best bits from its flagship Alpha A9 and A7R III, and distilling them into a single camera that offers a fantastic mix of performance and image quality."

The camera was ahead of its time when it launched in 2018 and combines a compact, tough body with five-axis image stabilization, uncropped 4K video and a 693-point AF system. It also benefits from a huge range of E-mount lenses, both from Sony and third-party manufacturers, which remains wider than rival systems from Canon and Nikon.

Perhaps the only question is whether or not this deal will be bettered during the Amazon Prime Day deals, which officially kick off on July 12. While this isn't impossible, the timing of the deal and the size of the discount suggests it's an early Prime Day offering – so if you're in the market for a full-frame camera, we'd suggest snapping it up.

