Get AirPods for silly money at Amazon ahead of the Jubilee long weekend

The Apple AirPods have returned to their lowest-seen price ever, thanks to this excellent Jubilee weekend deal from Amazon. So without further ado, allow us to announce that the second-gen Apple wireless earbuds have now been reduced from £119 to just £99 (opens in new tab).

If that £20 saving doesn't seem worthy of 70 years of service, consider that the ever-popular AirPods 2 originally launched at £159, so it really is a right royal bargain – and a price we haven't seen in months.

Best UK Apple AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) AirPods with wired charging case: £119 £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Amazon has the second-generation AirPods on sale for just under £100, a return to the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds. The 2019 AirPods come with Apple's H1 chip for excellent connectivity, a wired charging case, and offer lively sound.

The AirPods 2 launched in 2019 and the headline-grabber is that they include Apple's H1 Chip for faster pairing and seamless connectivity. That H1 Chip also offers voice control with Siri, so you can get song-skips, directions and make calls completely hands-free.

This particular deal is for the AirPods with a standard charging case, so they don't support wireless charging. You get just over 24 hours of playback, with five hours of battery in the earbuds themselves.

Their lively sound profile makes the AirPods ideal for casual music listening, though audiophiles may want to look elsewhere for earbuds that offer a wider soundstage and more detailed audio performance (for this money, we'd recommend looking at models such as the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus).

The 2019 AirPods are now the oldest model in Apple's lineup of true wireless earbuds and they don't offer the active noise cancellation you'll get in the AirPods Pro, but they're still worth considering if you need a pair of wireless earbuds that sound decent and work very nicely indeed with Apple devices.

Looking to buy Apple's newest earbuds, the AirPods 3? Or even a set of over-ear AirPods Max? We've rounded up all the best AirPods deals below:

More awesome AirPods deals