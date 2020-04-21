Echo deals: save up to 40% on a whole range of smart devices

Echo deals are everywhere this week, so if you're bored, in lockdown, and generally looking for some cheap tech then no worries, we've got you covered right here. First up is this Echo Dot for £29.99 (was £49) - a great Echo deal on a powerful little device that can not only blast out the music, but is a fantastic smart assistant too.

That's not all though, we've found some other great Echo deals this week, such as a great saving on this Echo Show 5 for £49.99 (was £79.99) and second-generation Echo Show for £179.99 (was £219.99). If you're thinking about upgrading that old smart hub that's got yesterday's tech in it or even just making your first forays into the world of smart displays then these are truly excellent Echo deals. Potentially saving up to £50, not only will you get an Alexa smart assistant, but you'll also get a little calendar, photo frame, or recipe book (among many other uses) too.



Not in the UK? We've included the best prices across the whole range of Amazon devices in your territory below, so just scroll down.

Echo deals: the cheapest prices this week

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon UK

Don't miss this 40% off deal on the Echo Dot 3rd Gen this week at Amazon. This smart speaker is one of Amazon's most popular offerings and it's easy to see why. Seamless Alexa integration, smart home compatibility and a convenient form factor make this a great addition to any bedroom, kitchen or study.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon UK

There's a fantastic £30 saving on the excellent Echo Show 5 this week - Amazon's small but mighty five-inch smart display. Video call, manage your calendar, or organise your recipe book. This is a great entry point for anyone looking to dip their toe into the world of smart assistant Alexa.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon UK

Save yourself £60 and pick up the Echo Show 8 this week on Amazon. Yes, you read that right: you can get this versatile eight-inch smart display for half price. That bigger screen is perfect for watching Prime Video, but don't let this stop you from also catching-up on your latest podcasts, reading the news, or blasting out your tunes.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) | £219.99 £179.99 at Amazon UK

We've got a great £40 saving on the big brother of the Echo Show range right here. With this brand new second-gen smart assistant, not only are you getting a vastly improved 10-inch screen, but you're also getting some upgraded speakers - perfect if you're a little more selective about your audio quality.View Deal

Echo deals: which Amazon Echo is right for you?

So, you may be wondering which of these Echo deals is right for you. Fear not, we'll quickly summarise the main differences between these excellent smart devices so you're not going in blind here.

Starting off our Echo deals is a 40% saving on the Echo Dot 3. This small but mighty smart speaker is a great addition to any kitchen, bedroom, or hallway. At under £30, this one's perfect if you're simply looking for the bare smart assistant essentials - for example, asking Alexa what the weather forecast is, how's the traffic, or to put on your favorite album. With a seriously low entry cost, there's really not much to dislike here, as it's a great unobtrusive way to get into smart assistants without making the cash commitment or having a distracting display.

Our other Echo deals on the Echo Show devices are better for people who are going to make more comprehensive use of the displays. While still having a fairly low entry of entry with the Echo Show 5, these super versatile smart displays can organise your calendar, video call your relatives, or even read out the odd recipe or two. This makes them really versatile devices, and perfect for the kitchen or living room. So, if you're going to really make use of that display, the Echo Show 5 is a great place to start.

The second-generation Echo Show is the priciest of our three Echo deals this week, but we still think it's a great saving overall. In our recent review, we really liked the new features - especially the upgraded display. The audio is also much improved over the last generation, courtesy of some newly upgraded speakers - so if you're more of an audiophile, it's probably worth the extra spend.

