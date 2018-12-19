Amazon has 20% off Studio Ghibli Blu-rays and DVDs

If you're looking for the perfect film to stick on this Christmas – one that will keep you, the kids, and your parents happy at once – then you may be in luck, as Amazon has taken 20% off a range of Studio Ghibli titles, on Blu-ray and DVD.

Studio Ghibli is the animation studio that brought us beloved films such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl's Moving Castle, as well as more recent titles like 2014's When Marnie Was There.

Known for its stunning, detailed artwork and imaginative storylines, Studio Ghibli has become a global icon in the world of children's animation. Check out the link below for more details on the deal:

