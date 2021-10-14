Black Friday Nespresso deals 2021: what to expect in November

Convenient coffee lovers wait for Black Friday Nespresso deals every year with the hopes of scooping up a record low price on some of the best coffee makers available. Last year’s Black Friday deals weren’t quite able to offer up the level of discounts we’ve grown accustomed to over the last few sales (the demand left by the global pandemic meant prices were higher than ever over the course of the year). However, 2021’s Black Friday coffee maker deals look set to offer some far more enticing discounts come November.

That’s not to say we didn’t see some big savings even during the demand surge of last year. The Lattissima Pro took a solid $170 discount from its original MSRP in the previous Black Friday Nespresso deals, and we even saw some $50+ discounts on the most popular model in the lineup, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus .

Of course, things still haven’t fully settled down; especially when it comes to the number of us working from home. It was this factor of the COVID-19 pandemic that made getting your hands on a cheap coffee maker all the more difficult last year. With more of us settling into a long term working from home routine, prices on these convenient machines are remaining a little more stubborn than they used to be.

That said, we are hopeful that 2021’s Nespresso Black Friday deals will top those of the year before, which is why we’re rounding up all our top predictions for this year’s best savings right here. You'll find all the models we expect will see the best discounts this year just below, but stay tuned because we'll also be bringing you all the biggest offers when they land later on.

When will Black Friday Nespresso deals start? Black Friday officially kicks off on November 26 in 2021, though we do see these sales launch earlier and earlier each year. The previous sales period, for example, started all the way back in October, as retailers were concerned with shipping times and were keen to meet the growing demand for online retail. This year we do expect to see Black Friday-level Nespresso deals landing before that official November date. That means we’d recommend keeping a close eye on prices in the weeks leading up to the big day, but making sure your wallet is close by from the start of Thanksgiving week.

Black Friday Nespresso deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Nespresso)

We’re expecting big things from 2021’s Black Friday Nespresso deals. While last year’s offers didn’t quite compare to some of the record low prices in the past, we’re expecting some of the best Nespresso machines to return to some of their cheapest positions yet. Not only that, but some newer models, like the Vertuo Next, will be heading into their first real sales periods (not counting last year’s when these prices barely budged) so we should see some excellent savings on the latest releases as well.

The most popular model is the Nespresso Vertuo Plus. Priced at $179.99 / £199, this is the go-to for many looking for a luxury experience that doesn’t break the bank, like some of the Lattissima releases. Last year, this device dropped down to $125 / £100, which was a little disappointing considering previous Black Friday Nespresso deals had placed those prices at $100 / £79. So far this year, things are already looking up. In the US, the Vertuo Plus has already dropped to $110 in May 2021, and UK shoppers saw a new record low in August, at £79.

We do expect to see that excellent $100 sales price come back in this year’s offers and, should the continued demand for at-home coffee makers not grow too large, we may also see a return of a record low $89 cost as well. In the UK, we’re expecting a £69 price tag to be back on the shelves come November, especially considering this model has been regularly on sale for under £100 over the last few months.

If you’re looking for something a little more premium, though, the Nespresso Lattissima Pro could be the better option. This model is a little older, with the first release launching in 2015 for a hefty $599 / £599. These days, you’ll find it on the shelves for around $500 / £320, but it hasn’t dropped much from that price over the past year.

Black Friday Nespresso deals put this model at $430 last year (there weren’t any discounts in the UK), considerably more expensive than the previous year’s $350 / £279. In fact, the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model was $279.99 / £199 (back in 2019). We wouldn’t wait for a return of that cost, though. This model has seen very few price drops over the last few months, which means we’re expecting a slightly more conservative price of $300-$350 / £250 in 2021.

The final Nespresso machine you should be watching this Black Friday is the Nespresso Vertuo Next . This is a new release (hitting the shelves last year), but didn’t take any discounts over the previous holiday sales period. That’s understandable; the cheaper $159 / £149 machine was under significant pressure during the pandemic and was in high demand.

That means 2021’s Black Friday Nespresso deals could offer up some of the first heavy discounts on this model. Now that it’s a year older on the shelves, we may see it drop down below $100 / £100 - especially if the Vertuo Plus starts to infringe on its price bracket at under $100 itself.

Today's best deals

If you can’t quite wait to get your fix in November, it’s worth noting that prices are going to be dropping over the course of the next few weeks. We’re even seeing some early discounts hitting the shelves right now, though these will likely be improved upon by the end of the year. You’ll find all the latest prices on some of the top Nespresso devices just below.