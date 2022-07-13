Got a new Echo Dot on Prime Day? These are the smart home devices I'd pair it with

So, you've just purchased your first Echo Dot (opens in new tab) on Prime Day. Congrats and welcome to the world of smart home devices. It's an absolute, futuristic dream, one that comes with many advantages and some fringe benefits. You're going to love it.

But, your Echo Dot is just the beginning. Consider it your gateway drug of sorts to this admittedly addicting world. I've been trying to "smarten" my apartment now since I purchased my very smart speaker – the now defunct first-generation Echo Plus, may it rest in device heaven – and I know from experience that the only way you're going to take full advantage of its endless list of functionalities is to expand.

Here are my top five smart home device recommendations to set you off to a great start in your journey. With many Prime Day deals still offering deep discounts on smart home devices that work beautifully with your new Echo Dot (and Alexa), now's the best time to get them.

(opens in new tab) Kasa Smart Light Bulbs: $24.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - If you're just starting to break into the world of smart homes, smart lights are the best way to start. One of the best ones out there is Kasa's smart bulb, which is dimmable and displays up to 16 million colors. This 2-pack also doesn't need a hub either so it's an easy setup for a beginner.

(opens in new tab) August Wi-Fi smart lock: $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Never get locked out of your home again. If you are a beginner smart home user who lives in an apartment, this smart lock is easy to setup and non-intrusive, especially if your building forbids permanent modifications. It also works with most exisiting deadbolts.

(opens in new tab) Govee TV LED Backlights: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Another smart home device that's easy to setup but can have a major impact in your experience is this TV smart backlight kit from Govee. By mimicking the colors your TV is displaying and bouncing those colors on the wall behind, it gives those movies, shows and games a bit more oomph to viewers.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - These days, setting up home security isn't as expensive or complicated, thanks to smart security cameras like this cable-free outdoor one from Blink. It works best with one of Amazon's smart displays so you can see the footage, but if you're just starting out, you can use it with your Echo Dot alongside Blink's mobile app.

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid: $649.95 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $270 - Our eufy RoboVac X8 review (opens in new tab), which gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, proves that this line boasts some of the best suction prowess in the market. It's intelligent mapping feature, on the other hand, makes it more efficient. This hybrid model offers all that plus mopping abilities to remove stains and splatters.

Obviously, you can't just go all out and buy all the best smart home devices out there. I've learned the hard way that building a smart home takes a bit of research and careful planning, lest you end up with a hopeless mess of devices.

But, you also have to start somewhere. Otherwise, you'll just be using your Echo Dot to ask Alexa to play music, tell lame jokes, do quick research, and add items to your Amazon shopping cart. Maybe play Jeopardy with you when you're bored and tell PG-rated "scary" stories on Halloween.

Hey, if those are more than enough functionalities for you, I'm supportive of that. I too have spent some nights with friends or family playing trivia games with Alexa. Still, there's a wealth of features there you'd really want to take advantage.

My smart lights and robot vacuum, for example, have helped simplify my chaotic life and taken menial tasks off my plate, giving me time for the more important ones. Meanwhile, my smart lock and home security camera made my home a lot more secure without forcing me to spend a lot of money on a home security service. As a single woman living alone in a big city, that part is just vital to me.

And the Govee TV immersion lights in my list above have changed my TV watching experience forever. Non-lit TVs are just boring to me now.

Your new smart speaker can do a lot more for you (and your family), as mine does. Even if it's something as simple as never needing to physically switch your lights on/off again. Trust me: invest.

More Prime Day deals