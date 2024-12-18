What's the best TV deal of 2024? A $1,200 discount on LG's stunning C3 OLED TV

I'm a deals editor at TechRadar specializing in TVs, and the best TV deal of 2024 is LG's stunning C3 OLED TV. While the highly-rated display was released in 2023, it's been one of the most popular displays this year, thanks to its high-end features and frequent discounts.



Just before 2024 comes to an end, Amazon has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED in stock and on sale for $1,296.99 (originally $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to TechRadar's best-rated TV from last year, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

The best TV deal of 2024

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C3 OLED TV is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and the 65-inch model is now on sale for $1,296.99. That's a whopping $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

I've listed more of today's best TV deals below, which include record-low prices from Samsung, LG, and Amazon. You can also visit our Christmas sales roundup for last-minute deals from all the top online retailers.

More of today's best TV deals

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $797.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Christmas gift, and the 43-inch model is on sale for a record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images, and the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $100 less over Cyber Monday but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $479.99 now $329.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's discount is the same price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal we've seen all year.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $479.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - that's a whopping $1,200 discount and $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

You can browse today's best Christmas sales and shop more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals.