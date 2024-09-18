The best TV for watching sports is now on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon

It's officially Football watching season, and if you want to upgrade your display, you're in luck. Samsung's QN90C QLED TV was crowned TechRadar's best TV for sports, and the 65-inch model is now on sale at Amazon for $1,297.99 (originally $1,599.99). That's a record-low price and an incredible deal for a premium big-screen QLED display.



Our Samsung QN90C review praised the TV for its high brightness and anti-glare screen, making it a perfect display for daytime sports viewing. Samsung's Quantum Mini LEDs deliver impressive contrast and color that rival the picture quality of an OLED display. You're also getting excellent gaming features and a slim design with Ultra Viewing Angle technology, allowing everyone a good view of the game.

Samsung 65-Inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV is now on sale at Amazon for a record-low price of $1,297.99. Its mini-LED technology enables impressive contrast and color that rivals OLED counterparts, especially with its bright, anti-glare screen. As a smart TV, the QN90C also supports Alexa as a voice assistant and incorporates popular streaming platforms like Netflix into its UI.

Keep in mind that Amazon's deal on the Samsung Q90C QLED TV is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats the current offer at Best Buy. I've listed more of today's best TV deals below, which include record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and it's on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.99 now $729.99 at Samsung

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and Samsung has the 55-inch version on sale for a record-low price of $729.99. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal from Best Buy brings the 65-inch model down to a new record-low price. The 2023 Sony TV has a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, robust and immersive sound, and full support for 4K 120Hz gaming with Sony's new Game Menu.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,4.99.99. That's a $1,100 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has this 75-inch LG UT75 Series 4K smart TV for $649.99, which is an excellent price for a display of this size. The 2024 TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

You can see more of today's best TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can check our OLED TV deals guide.