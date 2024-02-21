A new free Google TV update could finally make finding fresh movies and TV shows less of a chore

If you’re an owner of an Android TV device with Google TV in the US, starting today you’ll get a brand new feature that will make finding your favorite movies and shows a lot easier.

A new ‘Quick Access’ row has been added to Google TV’s interface, making it easier for you to find something new to watch, which is a real bonus if you own one of the best smart TVs that supports Google TV.

The Quick Access row is currently being rolled out to users in the US, and can be accessed on Android devices like the Nvidia Shield TV but not Chromecast with Google TV, according to 9to5 Google.

Google’s Quick Access row allows you to browse new movies and shows across the best streaming services, without the hassle of switching between different apps. Therefore, you’ll be able to seamlessly preview new content on your favorite streaming apps right from the Google TV home screen.

In the Quick Access row, there are featured buttons including ‘Play Next’, ‘Free Live TV’, ‘Top Selling Movies’, ‘Popular Movies and Shows’, and ‘Trending on Google’. The new row of control options means you can browse fresh content across multiple sections of the interface all from one place in the Google TV home hub.

More streamlined TV interfaces

The addition of Google TV’s new Quick Access row is another sign that smart TVs are increasingly moving towards more curated interfaces for users. In February 2023, Google TV introduced four new content pages to make it easier for you to find what you want, including ‘Movies’, ‘Shows’, ‘Español’, and ‘Family’ pages – all of which help to avoid navigating individual apps to find content.

We saw a similar update rolled out to Roku TVs in December last year that made it easier to find certain shows by adding new dedicated home screen destinations for specific types of content. However, unlike Roku, Google is limiting the availability of this new update.

According to Android Authority, Google TV’s Quick Access feature is only available in the US, and will be rolled out widely across the country over the coming weeks. We don’t know when or if the new feature will be available in regions outside the US, but we will be updating this article as more information is announced.