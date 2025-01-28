Epson's super-bright new ultra short throw 4K projectors promise easy elite home theater pictures up to 160 inches

3-LCD short throw laser projectors with 4K UHD and HDR10/10+

Available in the UK; no details of US or Australian availability

£4,500

Epson has launched two new "4K Pro-UHD" short-throw laser projectors, the EH-QS100W and the EH-QS100B.

Similar to the Epson LS12000, our top pick among the best 4K projectors, the new projectors use Epson's triple-LCD laser technology, which has separate red, green and blue panels. Epson says that delivers better colour brightness compared to one-chip DLP projectors, and both projectors are definitely bright: they're capable of up to 4,500 lumens and can project images up to 160 inches in size.

The models are identical apart from their colors: the W is white and the B is black.

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson EH-QS100W and EH-QS100B: key features and pricing

The projectors are powered by Epson's 4K Pro-UHD processing system and have a 5,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio for deep blacks and better shadow detail. The processing also includes frame interpolation and the projectors support HDR10/10+ and have dynamic tone mapping.

The laser source has a claimed lifetime of 20,000 hours and Epson says it delivers "near-instant" warm-up and cool-down times to reduce energy use.

One of the key features here is full IP control, which enables you to control the projector with related systems such as lighting and sound setups for a seamless home entertainment experience. It is compatible with systems including Crestron and Control4, and there are RS232 and Ethernet connectors.

Both models are available now in the UK for £4,500 (about $5,601 / AU$8,958) but there's no word of a US or Australian launch date.

