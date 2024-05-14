Panasonic's full 2024 TV lineup is rich with OLED – including one with a built-in soundbar that should worry the LG C4

Panasonic has revealed its full 2024 TV lineup and alongside the already announced flagship Panasonic Z95A OLED, there are several new OLEDs, a mini-LED and a group of LED models.

The Z95A uses MLA tech to improve brightness levels over last year's Panasonic MZ2000, one of the best TVs of 2023. Panasonic's new Z93A has the same specs as the Z95A, but does not feature MLA tech and is only available in a 77-inch size. The other new OLEDs include the Z90A, which features the same HCX AI Mk II processor and similar gaming support to the Z95A, but uses a standard W-OLED panel. The Z90A will also feature a built-in soundbar across all sizes, even the smaller 42 and 48-inch models.

The new Z85A also uses the HCX AI MK II processor and supports similar gaming features to the more premium Z95A and Z90A, but carries a different sound system. Finally, the Z80A serves as the entry-level OLED for 2024. This model uses the step-down HCX Processor and doesn't support as many gaming features as the more premium models.

Panasonic's 2024 LED TVs for 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Panasonic also introduced the W95A, a mini-LED TV with similar gaming features as the premium Z95A and Z90A OLEDs plus the HCX AI Processor MK II.

The company's new regular LED TV lineup includes the W90A, a full-array model with similar specs to the W95A, the main difference being the panel. The W80A and W60A are standard 4K LED sets with Dolby Vision support and the TiVo smart TV system.

One of the biggest changes for Panasonic is the smart TV system, as every model in the lineup from the W80A upwards will now use Fire TV, which supports Alexa, multiple profiles, and Ambient Experience, instead of Panasonic's own my HomeScreen.

Pricing hasn't yet been officially announced for the new TVs.

The Panasonic Z95A (pictured) is Panasonic's flagship OLED for 2024 (Image credit: Future)

2024 OLED TVs

Available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, the Z95A is Panasonic's flagship OLED TV for 2024 and features an MLA OLED panel and the HCX AI Processor MK II. It supports all HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ and has gaming features including 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia Gsync support plus Panasonic's True Game Mode for an optimized gaming experience.

For sound, it features a speaker array system that includes an external soundbar tuned by Technics with 360 Soundscape Pro for best performance with Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

The Z93A carries the same specs as the Z95A but does not come with MLA technology. This model is only available in a 77-inch screen size.

Available in 42, 48, 55 and 65-inch sizes, the Z90A carries the same gaming support as the Z95A, including 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium. These models use a standard W-OLED panel but get a brightness boost from the HCX AI Processor MKII (only in the larger 55 and 65-inch sizes).

The Z90A comes with an external soundbar and speaker array including on the smaller 42 and 48-inch sizes - a feature that should worry the LG C4, which has long held the crown of best 42-inch OLED.

The Z85A, available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, uses the same HCX AI MK II processor as the Z90A and carries similar gaming features except for 144Hz refresh rate support.

The Z80A is the entry-level model in Panasonic's OLED lineup. It uses the HCX Processor and does not support the same gaming features as the other OLEDs other than 120Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium. The Z80A is available in 55 and 65-inch sizes.

The Panasonic W95A (pictured) is its mini-LED model for 2024 (Image credit: Future)

2024 4K LEDs

The Panasonic W95A comes in 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes and uses a mini-LED panel and the same HCX AI Processor MK II as Panasonic's premium OLEDs. It supports Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ and 144Hz refresh rate and True Game Mode for gaming.

Available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch sizes, the W90A uses a full-array LED panel and comes with the HCX AI Processor MK II. It will also support 144Hz refresh rate for gaming.

The W80A is available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch sizes. This is a standard LED model that uses the HCX Processor and supports 120Hz and Panasonic's Game Mode Plus.

Finally, the W60A is Panasonic's entry-level 4K LED for 2024. This model uses TiVo for its smart TV platform, with the most stand-out feature being its comprehensive voice search.

The Panasonic Z90A even brings its external soundbar to its 42-inch model (pictured). (Image credit: Future)

Z90A - challenger to the LG C4?

The Z90A on paper carries similar features to the LG C4 OLED, including a brightness boost and 144Hz refresh rate for gaming. But what really caught my eye when I saw it was the external soundbar within its speaker array, especially on the smaller 42 and 48-inch models.

The LG C series has largely held the crown for the best smaller-size OLED on the market, thanks to its value and sheer number of features. But with the Panasonic Z90A featuring featuring strong picture quality plus an external soundbar on its 42 and 48-inch models, it could finally upset the LG C series. From what I heard in-person, the sound is pretty impressive even in a smaller size.