Our favorite TV for sports is back to its record-low price – just in time for Super Bowl 2025

Super Bowl LIX is coming up fast. Do you have the right TV to watch it on? Not all TVs are equally good for watching sports, but the Samsung QN90D ranks as the current best TV for sports in our best TVs guide. Lucky for you, the 55-inch Samsung QN90D has dropped down to $1,199.99 just in time for the Super Bowl. That’s back to the record-low price first seen on Black Friday and a spectacular deal on one of our favorite TVs here at TechRadar.

What makes the Samsung QN90D great for sports? It has an incredibly bright picture – we clocked it at around 2,200 nits in our Samsung QN90D review – plus an anti-glare screen that reduces screen reflections. Both features make it perfect for watching in bright room environments where people usually watch sports, and it also has excellent motion processing to keep fast-action looking smooth. An Ultra Wide Angle feature also means that pictures on the QN90D look great from any seat in the house, and it has a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner so you can catch the Super Bowl from any Next-Gen FOX broadcast TV station in your area.

Samsung’s TV deals are a limited-time promotion tied to Super Bowl LIX, so don’t miss out on your chance to get this highly recommended TV at its best-ever price.

Samsung 55-inch QN90D: was $1,199.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung Samsung’s 55-inch QN90D is now $1,199 – a fantastic price for the company's top 2024 mini-LED TV. The QN90D offers high brightness, an anti-glare screen, and the wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. And with four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming. This steep discount brings the 55-inch QN90D's price back to its Black Friday low.

TCL 65-inch QM851G : was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The TCL QM851G delivers premium performance for an affordable price, and it's hit its lowest-ever price in this Super Bowl deal. TCL's top mini-LED has stunning contrast and dazzling brightness, and it also delivers on gaming and audio fronts. This deal is even lower than the 65-inch QM851G's Black Friday price, so there's no reason not to click that button.

Hisense 65-inch U8N: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Hisense’s 65-inch U8N is now on sale for $899.99. That’s a record-low price for this 2024 mini-LED TV with a high brightness spec and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. The U8N is also a great TV for gaming, and its 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system delivers spacious sound. This is the 65-inch U8N's Black Friday price, so here's your chance to snap it up.

Samsung 65-inch S95D: was $3,099.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S95D OLED TV is our choice for best TV in the 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and a great-looking design. The colors look dynamic and natural, and the picture is exceptionally bright for an OLED TV. This is your chance to get the 65-inch version at its Black Friday price, where it's dropped back to just in time for the Super Bowl.