Optoma’s new smart 4K laser projector offers streaming apps and wireless sound for total convenience

Optoma has unveiled its latest projector, the UHZ55 - a 4K laser-based model. The UHZ55 retails for $2,499 / £1,999 / around AU$3,800 and is available now from online retailers.

The successor to the Optoma UHZ50 released in 2021, the UHZ55 aims to offer a total home entertainment hub experience, with smart capabilities, gaming features and plenty of connectivity options.

Using a DuraCore laser light source that Optoma claims will provide 30,000 hours of maintenance-free life in Eco mode, the UHZ55 produces 4K images with 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness and a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio. The UHZ55 also supports the HDR10 and HLG HDR formats and can project images up to 300 inches.

For PC gaming, the UHZ55 supports a 240Hz refresh rate at 1080p as well as 4K 60Hz gaming with a response time of 16.8ms, which puts it in line with several of the best gaming TVs. There’s also VRR support, but it’s worth noting there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming.

The UHZ55 offers wireless solutions for both video and audio. With built-in Wi-Fi, the UHZ55 supports wireless streaming from Netflix and YouTube. Optoma’s projector is also WiSA-certified, meaning it can transmit and receive wireless audio from other WiSA-certified devices, allowing for more freedom when it comes to installation.

Connections on the UHZ55 include three HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which is eARC-compatible for connection to a soundbar, three USB-A 2.0 ports for flash drives, and a S/PDIF audio output.

Analysis: A new home entertainment hub?

The Optoma UHZ55 (pictured) at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024 (Image credit: Future)

The Optoma UHZ55 was available to view at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024 that I recently attended. Seeing it in action, images were bright and crisp, with plenty of HDR punch. Watching the trailer for Furiosa, the UHZ55 demonstrated incredible textures and vibrant colors that showed off what it is capable of.

I wasn't able to hear the built-in audio, but as with most projectors, you’ll want to connect it to one of the best soundbars, or more likely a full surround sound system, to get the full effect.

I didn’t get to see the gaming features in action either, but it’s nice that some are included. The UHZ55 isn’t going to beat many of the best 120Hz gaming TVs, but VRR and 4K 60Hz support still give gamers some options.

Optoma's projector faces a fair amount of competition from some of the best 4K projectors like the Samsung Premiere LS9T and Epson Cinema Pro LS12000, although it is significantly cheaper than both of those models. Some ultra-short-throw projectors such as the Hisense PX-2 Pro offer features the UHZ55 doesn’t such as Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.1 ports, but the PX-2 Pro carries a $500 higher price tag than the UHZ55 and is limited to a maximum 130-inch screen size.

Although I didn’t spend a lot of time with the Optoma UHZ55, from what I did see its picture is certainly impressive, and its smart features will make life easy for some home theater fans. We hope to get our hands on the UHZ55 to test as it could be a real contender in the 4K projector market.