These early Prime Day LG TV deals are so good I'm buying one

The second Amazon Prime Day (aptly named "Big Deals Day") is nearly here, and naturally, there are plenty of tech deals to take advantage of, including some of the best 4K TVs. Three excellent deals are for the LG UQ7590 8, LG C4 OLED, and LG's B4 OLED TV, at prices so good, I plan on buying one.



• Shop more early Prime Day deals

Amazon has the LG UQ7590 86-inch currently discounted for $996.99, the LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99, and LG's budget OLED display, the 55-inch B4 on sale for $1,196.99. LG is well known for its quality TVs, and these two models are no exception. They have fantastic picture quality and tons of features. The first LG deal is a UHD smart TV with AI-powered 4K, while the latter are OLED 4K smart displays.

If you've been searching for a good-quality 4K TV, these three are great deals to invest in. You'd be getting them for close to or at their lowest prices ever, and for both the brand and their sizes, it would be tough to find a better price.

Early Prime Day LG TV deals

LG UQ7590 86-inch: was $1,299.99 now $996.99 on Amazon

This LG TV is UHD and features an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is quite impressive for a TV, as this refresh rate would be more at home with a standard gaming monitor.

LG 55-Inch C4 OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

It's hard to find an OLED 4K TV, especially one for a price point closer to $1,000. But thanks to this Amazon Prime Day sale, you can net yourself a flatscreen that meets all these requirements. It also comes with a truly excellent 144Hz refresh rate, which is normally found in high-quality gaming monitors.

LG 55-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,296.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

The 55-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Prime Day Day, it's on sale for a record-low price of $1,196.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!