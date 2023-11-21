I have a bright room so this mini-LED TV is the Black Friday buy I'd get

As someone who lives in a bright room, I've been scanning Black Friday deals for the best mini-LED TVs, which are know for their high brightness levels to combat pesky reflections. Thankfully, I've found two Black Friday TV deals in particular with fantastic discounts that should help: the Hisense U8K and the Samsung QN90C.

In the US, the 55-inch Hisense U8K is available for an incredible $698 at Amazon, down from $1,099. In the UK, the 55-inch Samsung QN90C has had its price slashed from £2,199 down to £989 at Amazon.

Today's best Black Friday mini-LED TV deal in the US

Hisense U8K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $698 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to the pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this deal at Amazon takes the U8K below $700. In our Hisense U8K review, we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

Today's best Black Friday mini-LED TV deal in the UK

Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £2,199 now £989 at Amazon

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a superb value, especially with 55% off. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and excellent gaming features, with an impressively low input lag.

While some LED and OLED TVs are now achieving higher peak brightness levels, these are still far and few between. Mini-LED TVs such as the Samsung QN90C and the Hisense U8K achieve a full screen brightness that other TVs can't compete with, making them the ideal choice for bright rooms – they're also two of the best TVs available right now.

Being based in the UK, the Samsung QN90C is a no-brainer for my bright room problem. It comes with an anti-glare screen and high brightness levels, which we measured at a peak of 1,787 nits to deal with any over-bearing light. Not just a bright TV, in our review we said that the Samsung QN90C "did a very good job fleshing out shadow detail in dark scenes", meaning despite its high brightness, it doesn't compromise on contrast. The QN90C is also a very well-equipped gaming TV, with 4K 120Hz on all four HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR and Freesync Premium supports, as well as an intuitive and useful gaming hub.

Prices for the Samsung QN90C aren't as competitive in the US, so if you're having the same bright room issue as me, your best option for a Black Friday bargain is the Hisense U8K. Using the same mini-LED technology, the U8K offers a bright, colorful picture and peak brightness levels of 1,590 nits, which is more than enough to deal with reflections. Like the Samsung QN90C, it is a well-stocked gaming TV with up to 144Hz refresh rate, VRR and Freesync Premium Pro support. It may not be as fully equipped as the Samsung QN90C, with only two HDMI 2.1 ports, but for under $700, the Hisense U8K is excellent value for money.

More Hisense U8K and Samsung QN90C deals

Interested in finding Black Friday deals for the Hisense U8K or Samsung QN90C in particular? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

