The best indulgent home theater gear of 2023

Money no object We love to give practical buying advice about the latest gadgets here on TechRadar. But sometimes what we love more is to indulge in the most ridiculous, high-end, cutting-edge, luxurious tech on the planet. That's what we bring you in these Money no Object columns – you can read the whole series here.

You’ve picked out the room, oriented the couch and even started researching the best TVs to center your home theater around. You know you want to make it a special experience for that upcoming Barbenheimer marathon. If you want to take it to the next level, though, you’ll need some of the best indulgent home theater gear for a top-tier setup.

Of course, there are some great budget options if that’s a concern, and we have plenty of recommendations for the best 65-inch TVs and the best soundbars. But, if you want to be the envy of your block, or just want the best-of-the-best, then we've located the gear for you. And, don’t forget to take advantage of the best surround sound speaker systems to complete the immersion.

With that in mind, here are some exceptional pieces of home theater gear that will wow you.

1. LG M3 Wireless 4K OLED TV

(Image credit: LG)

The LG M3 Wireless 4K OLED TV will blow you away not only with its sheer size – this is a 97-inch TV – but with a massive OLED panel. That means you’re getting 97 inches of deep contrast with perfect black and Dolby Vision HDR support that will truly make that image pop. It also has a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, so you’re going to get smooth results, a boon especially for console gamers.

This TV has some great smart features on hand as it works with a number of voice assistants and is, in particular, Alexa compatible. The catch? Besides weighing 142.2 lbs (64.5 kg), you’re going to have to spend $29,999.99 (about £23,889 / AU$45,671) to get one of these.

2. Samsung QN990C 98-inch 8K mini-LED TV

(Image credit: Samsung)

Not to be outdone, Samsung has its own ultra-expensive TV with the 98-inch QN990C. Yes, it will cost you $39,999 (about £31,846 / AU$60953), but how else are you going to get 98 inches of 8K-resolution images (at a 120Hz refresh rate)? While there’s not a lot of 8K content available right now, that will surely change. And, in the meantime, this television can upscale content to 8K.

It also has an anti-glare screen making it a better proposition for a movie room that gets a good amount of sunlight compared to a more traditional projector and screen combo. Beyond that it has Neo Quantum HDR 8K Pro processing, 6.4.4-channel Dolby Atmos sound, and built-in Alexa just to name a few of the features on hand.

3. madVR Envy Extreme mk2 video processor

(Image credit: madVR)

Sometimes you have to outsource the processing to squeeze every ounce of performance from a device. Hence, the madVR Envy Extreme mk2 video processor. Not only can it support up to 8K, but it will make sure that the image and color is accurate. In fact, it supports 256-point 3D LUTs, and 4,096 point 1D LUTs for calibration, meaning that you’ll see that movie exactly the way the director intended.

This device will also remove grain, sharpen edges, and remove any other aberrations. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to install once you’ve paid the entry price of $15,995.00 (about £12,729 / AU$24,319).

4. McIntosh PS2K subwoofer

(Image credit: Mcintosh)

Ask an audiophile about the best high-end audio brand and it won’t take long to hear the name McIntosh being uttered. It’s no wonder then that the McIntosh PS2K subwoofer makes this list. It has four 13-inch woofers pointed directly at you powered by four 500 watt amps. If you want power, you got it. And, it comes with a lot more control than the typical sub has, with high and low-pass filters, phase adjustment, and level control. It even comes with a parametric EQ! Just be sure to set aside $50,000 / £52,000 / AU$77,305 to set your room a-rumbling.

5. Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 wireless speaker

(Image credit: B&O)

The Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 combines all the elements that the company is known for: exquisite futuristic-meets-mid-century-modern aesthetics with forward thinking, powerful performance. Specifically, this elegant looking speaker with its wood and silver colorway can do just about everything a speaker can do. You can use a single one to blast out 360-degree audio or pair with another (or three others) for a full home theater setup. Plus, it can adapt to the acoustics of any room, not to mention the fact that each speaker has a separate internal amp for the tweeter, driver, and woofer. It will cost you $6,598 / £5,398 / AU$10,800 for a pair.

6. Kaleidescape Strato C movie player and Terra Prime server

(Image credit: Kaleidescape)

Not all movie downloads are created equal. That might sound strange, but it’s true. To get the most out of your digital movie collection, you should consider the Strato C movie player and 8TB Terra Prime Solid State movie server system from Kaleidescape, which retails for $13,990 (around £11,075 / AU$21,935). Not only will it ensure that you’re getting better than Blu-ray bit rates for 4K movies downloaded from the Kaleidescape Store, It supports HDR and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X lossless multichannel audio and has an incredible user interface for browsing your collection (shown above). Since the system is on the smaller side, it can tuck behind a TV if you want, though with image quality this good, you'll want to watch using the best 4K projectors.

7. Trinnov Altitude32 surround sound processor

(Image credit: Trinnov)

Sometimes you need to outsource your audio processing as well as your video processing. And, if you want to get support for every type of immersive audio known to man, such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, and Auro-3D, not to mention room optimization technology and room mapping, then the Trinnov Altitude32 surround processor is for you. There’s even in-depth bass management on hand. And it will provide crystal clear audio with up to 36 channels (depending on the codec).

While the Trinnov Altitude32 surround processor is expensive at $42,000 / £27,990 / AU$53,995.00, the company uses a modular HDMI design for future upgradability. That way you don’t have to worry about replacing it at a later date just to keep up with technology’s inevitable march forward.