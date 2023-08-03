LG’s mind-blowing wireless OLED TV is finally coming – and the price isn't as bad as we thought

LG’s new M3 OLED TV is finally available to buy in South Korea and is set to see a global launch – including a release in the UK as soon as September. While US pricing has not yet been revealed, we do know how much it will cost in the UK.

The pricing will start at £5,999 (roughly $7,599 and AU$11,633) for the 77-inch LG M3 OLED, which is £1,000 more than the LG G3 OLED of the same size. This is significant because the M-Series is essentially a G3 model with extra cutting-edge wireless tech that transmits 4K 120Hz from a separate Zero Connect box, meaning there's no tangle of cables to the TV itself.

It gets even better with the 83-inch model, which is set to cost £7,999 (about $10,130 and AU$15,511). That’s only £500 more than the G3’s equivalent size. And while there are only three sizes available in total, the price really jumps with the signature OLED 97-inch set, which is set to cost a whopping £27,999.

But even that's not as outlandish as it first appears, though, when considering that LG’s only other 97-inch OLED TV – the LG G2 OLED – costs £25,000 (circa $31,666 and AU$48,483). And you'll get better image processing and some features upgrades compared to that model, as well as the fancy wireless tech.

Limited port availability

Of course, the M3 OLED TV is not completely cable free – the set still requires a power cable. But what it does mean is that for those who like to have both a beautiful minimalist setup as well as devices connected to their TV, you'll be able to connect these to the Zero Connect Box instead.

LG’s wireless solution does have some flaws though, which we highlighted when we tried LG’s wireless OLED TV with 4K 120Hz at CES in early 2023. For one, the Zero Connect Box only has three HDMI 2.1 ports, which is very limiting for those with multiple devices – four is the standard for high-end TVs.

The other issues were to do with the design of the M-Series. The Zero Connect Box, for instance, is a plastic cube that isn’t particularly eye-catching, though admittedly you're not really supposed to notice it. More annoyingly, the back of the TV hasn’t had any design enhancements to take advantage of the fact that, being mostly wireless, the set could be placed in a position where people might see the back.

While LG looks to want the set to be mounted, given that it comes with a flush-to-wall mount, it does have a sleek stand too – and LG does make TVs very much like it that do have nicely designed backs: see the LG Posé.

In terms of the connectivity options, LG has confirmed that it will use its proprietary RF technology, which it claims can transmit data at up to three times the speed of Wi-Fi, as well as USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The set can also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which means you can achieve that ultra-large screen, immersive experience anywhere in your home. After all, the most exciting TV tech this year is the end of cables and LG seems to be the first to make this happen in real life.

Perhaps this will feel too niche and expensive to break into our list of the best OLED TVs… but maybe we'll be bowled over by that wireless 4K 120Hz tech, which is a first of its kind after all.