Early 4th of July deal drops LG's all-new C4 OLED TV to a new record-low price

This year's 4th of July sales event is just days away, and Best Buy has already released one of this summer's best TV deals. The retailer has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99), which is the lowest price we've ever seen. It's also an incredible deal for a 2024 OLED display packed with premium features.



Released in March, the LG C4 OLED TV is already one of the best OLED TVs of 2024, thanks to its exceptional brightness, impressive gaming features, and premium sound. The L4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



Today's 4th of July deal is the lowest price we've seen for the LG C4 OLED, and we don't expect the price to drop any further come Thursday. I've also listed more of the best 4th of July TV sales further down the page if you're interested in today's top bargains.

4th of July TV deal: LG's C4 OLED

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of this year's 4th of July sales event, Best Buy has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

More 4th of July TV deals

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is getting a $300 discount, which brings the price down to a record-low of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung

Today's 4th of July sale includes Samsung's gorgeous all-new 50-inch Frame TV, which is on sale for $1,099.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,246.99 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for $1,246.99. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The LG TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,300.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,499.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $469.99 at Amazon's 4th of July sale. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

