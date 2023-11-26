Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals – big savings on 4K TVs, including OLED & QLED

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deal then you're in the right place. Cyber Monday deals are here, following hot on the heels of Black Friday, and there are some fantastic discounts available on some of the best TVs.

Such as? Well, you'll find OLED, QLED and mini-LED models from brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and TCL – all the big beasts, essentially. That doesn't mean you'll have to spend a fortune, though. Some of the best Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals we've found include the TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV for $349.99 at Best Buy in the US and the Hisense A6K 4K TV for £449 at Currys in the UK, which means you don't have to shell out big bucks for a big screen.

We'll be continuously updating this page throughout Cyber Monday, using our extensive knowledge of the TV market and our deals-hunting prowess to find you the best deals. So scroll down to see what's on offer and check back in regularly.

Best Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals in the US

LG B3 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,296.99 at Walmart

The LG B3 offers fantastic OLED picture, with detailed contrast and stunning black levels mixed with vibrant colors for movie fans and also features extensive gaming features such as Dolby Vision gaming, 120Hz refresh rate and VRR and ALLM. It's the TV we described as the dark horse of the OLED world in 2023 and it's now under $1,300 at Walmart, which for the 65-inch version of the B3 is an unmissable deal.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

Amazon's recent Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A great overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance.

Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this Cyber Monday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $500 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Another big-screen budget display in today's Cyber Monday deals, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of just $349.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in – all for under $500.

TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,699.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this Cyber Monday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,599 at Samsung's Cyber Monday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Another excellent big-screen budget display is Amazon's 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down to a new record-low price - a full $150 cheaper than the previous record.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday TV deal is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Best Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals in the UK

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,899.99 now £1,499 at Sevenoaks

LG's C3 OLED TV is the successor to the extremely popular and widely praised C2 and was awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 here at TechRadar for the stunning viewing experience for movies and top-end gaming performance. Today's deal from Sevenoaks brings the 65-inch model down to a near-record-low price of £1,599.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch: was £999.99 now £699.99 at Amazon

With £300 off, this a very impressive TV for the price. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it, because it hit £679.99 in the summer, but it's close. If you're buying today, it's still excellent bang for your buck. At this low price, you get strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.

Hisense 65-inch U8K 4K mini-LED TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 at AO.com

The Hisense U8K offers bright, mini-LED picture and 144Hz gaming refresh rate for a lower price than other big brand mini-LED TVs. It still has stunning black levels despite higher peak brightness to keep movie fans happy and although it does suffer from backlight blooming, it's hard to argue with the value of the U8K. £1,299 is a bargain for this TV.

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was £2,099 now £1,398 at Currys

The Samsung QN85C is the entry level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's' 2023 range, brining bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'infinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming. There's a lot of budget mini-LED competition around such as the Hisense U8K, but if you're a Samsung fan, this is a great deal.