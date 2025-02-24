Best Buy's huge clearance TV sale is live - 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs starting at just $89.99

As we head into March, Best Buy is trying to clear out stock with a massive clearance sale on its best-selling TVs. You can score record-low prices on last year's best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with prices starting at just $89.99.



As TechRadar's deals editor specializing in TVs, I've gone through Best Buy's clearance sale and hand-picked the 12 best TV deals. Brands like LG and Samsung typically release their new 2025 models next month, which means you can currently score incredible prices on older model TVs. Whether you're looking for a cheap smart TV or a premium OLED display, Best Buy's sale has a wide range of features, prices, and sizes.



A few stand-out offers include this Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $299.99, LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99, and Samsung's 70-inch 4K Crystal smart TV on sale for $529.99.



Remember that these are limited-time offers with clearance prices that may not be re-stocked once the new models become available.

Huge TV sale at Best Buy - shop the 12 best deals

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy If you want 4K resolution, Best Buy has this 43-inch Insignia F30 Series Fire TV on sale for only $149.99. The popular Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $369.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $300, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $549.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Q60D is one of the most popular QLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 55-inch model on sale for $549.99 - $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

TCL Q6 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a 65-inch QLED display.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Samsung DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $529.99 is another fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

LG C3 77-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 77-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99 - an incredible price for a display of this size. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best prices I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

