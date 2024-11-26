Bang & Olufsen unveils beautiful ANC wireless earbuds that are the prettiest I've seen for years
Beoplay Eleven combines gorgeous looks with enhanced ANC
- Bang & Olufsen has revealed its stylish new ANC wireless earbuds
- They offer upgraded microphones and improved transparency with ANC
- They'll be available to buy from December 17 for $499 / £429
We don't need to hear Bang & Olufsen's new ANC earbuds to know that we want them: the jewelry-inspired Beoplay Eleven are absolutely gorgeous, especially in their Copper Tone option (above).
But as ever with the brand, there's substance to match the style: these promise to deliver the most advanced ANC of any Bang & Olufsen earbuds along with a typically luxurious audio experience.
The new Beoplay Eleven come in two colors, Natural Aluminum and Copper Tone, with cases to match.
They're IP57-rated and promise up to eight hours of battery life; the batteries are removable and replaceable (albeit by service techs) so these buds should last for many years.
Beoplay Eleven earbuds: key features and pricing
Bang & Olufsen says that the Beoplay Eleven earbuds deliver double the noise reduction at low frequencies, compared to their previous ANC tech, along with improved optimization across different ear sizes and shapes.
The six updated microphones are also apparently faster and more efficient, delivering a more natural-sounding transparency mode with less hiss.
The external microphones benefit from a redesign that’s put more holes in the stems to deliver a more open sound and reduce wind pressure; in conjunction with the B&O app's Wind Guard feature that should mean much better isolation from wind noise without also muffling essential sounds such as traffic.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
There are new microphones for voice calling and a new voice processing system to deliver clearer sound. Bang & Olufsen says that the result is the best voice call performance of any of its earbuds to date.
The new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Eleven earbuds will be available from 17 December 17 for $499 / £429 / €499 (or about AU$768). We're looking forward to testing them soon to see where they rank in our guide to the best wireless earbuds.
You might also like
- Our picks of the best noise cancelling earbuds
- The best earbuds with and without ANC
- The best wireless headphones of every kind
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.