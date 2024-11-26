Bang & Olufsen unveils beautiful ANC wireless earbuds that are the prettiest I've seen for years

Bang & Olufsen has revealed its stylish new ANC wireless earbuds

They offer upgraded microphones and improved transparency with ANC

They'll be available to buy from December 17 for $499 / £429

We don't need to hear Bang & Olufsen's new ANC earbuds to know that we want them: the jewelry-inspired Beoplay Eleven are absolutely gorgeous, especially in their Copper Tone option (above).

But as ever with the brand, there's substance to match the style: these promise to deliver the most advanced ANC of any Bang & Olufsen earbuds along with a typically luxurious audio experience.

The new Beoplay Eleven come in two colors, Natural Aluminum and Copper Tone, with cases to match.

They're IP57-rated and promise up to eight hours of battery life; the batteries are removable and replaceable (albeit by service techs) so these buds should last for many years.

Beoplay Eleven earbuds: key features and pricing

(Image credit: B&O)

Bang & Olufsen says that the Beoplay Eleven earbuds deliver double the noise reduction at low frequencies, compared to their previous ANC tech, along with improved optimization across different ear sizes and shapes.

The six updated microphones are also apparently faster and more efficient, delivering a more natural-sounding transparency mode with less hiss.

The external microphones benefit from a redesign that’s put more holes in the stems to deliver a more open sound and reduce wind pressure; in conjunction with the B&O app's Wind Guard feature that should mean much better isolation from wind noise without also muffling essential sounds such as traffic.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: B&O)

There are new microphones for voice calling and a new voice processing system to deliver clearer sound. Bang & Olufsen says that the result is the best voice call performance of any of its earbuds to date.

The new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Eleven earbuds will be available from 17 December 17 for $499 / £429 / €499 (or about AU$768). We're looking forward to testing them soon to see where they rank in our guide to the best wireless earbuds.

You might also like