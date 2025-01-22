Amazon has a huge Super Bowl TV sale – here are the 7 best deals from $379.99

Amazon is the latest retailer to join in the ongoing wave of Super Bowl TV deals. If you're looking for an upgrade for the big game or just want a new TV right now, I've picked out several excellent offers that are up for grabs today on highly-rated displays from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more.

• Browse the full TV sale at Amazon

The very best deal has to be this LG C3 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,196.99 (was $1,499.99). It's a return to the record-low price we saw over Black Friday and fantastic value for money for an excellent last-generation OLED TV. I still recommend it, even as an older model, as you still get fantastic picture quality and performance in movies, shows, sports, and gaming.

For a more budget-friendly option, there's also this Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED 4K TV for $379.99 (was $469.99). We've already called this one of the best cheap 4K TVs you can buy in our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV review for its detailed picture and strong performance for the cost. It's now also even less than the Black Friday deal so this is a good one to snap up.

There are more Super Bowl TV deals from Amazon below for you to check out, including many other 4K, OLED, and QLED displays.

Today's best TV deals at Amazon

LG C3 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99 - that's a return to the record-low price and unbeatable value for money right now. It's a previous generation OLED display but it still offers a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £469.99 now £379.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Samsung 55-inch S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series, meaning it delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Still, boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need to get the best experience on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

LG C4 42-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,096.99 now $896.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED TV is one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance – and this smaller 42-inch model is down to a great low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies, and playing the latest games.

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,598 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 8 is down to its lowest price ever ahead of the Super Bowl at Amazon. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want a stellar audio experience without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K TV: was $469.99 now $397.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget display, Amazon has this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for under $400. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.