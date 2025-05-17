I've searched through this weekend's Amazon UK sale and picked the 17 best deals worth adding to your basket

A couple of smaller sales may be in the rear-view mirror, but countless deals are still chugging along at Amazon this weekend. What's more, I've found some terrific offers up for grabs on tablets, appliances, laptops, phones, and TVs right now that beat or rival what we usually see during major sales events. You can check out my 17 top picks below.

The one offer that's caught my eye above everything else is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 for a new record-low price of £81.71 (was £159.99).

That's a huge price cut on the manufacturer's entry-level tablet, which puts it in a price bracket that competes with the extremely basic Amazon Fire Tab. It's a bargain if I've ever seen one if you need a small everyday tablet.

Alongside that, I also recommend the ever-popular Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for £179.99 (was £239.99), the excellent Google Pixel 9 with free Pixel Buds for £699 (was £1,018) and this handy Bosch Aquatak 11 Pressure Washer for the affordable price of £55.99 (was £89.99).

With another bank holiday weekend on the horizon, these offers are an early treat if you are planning on shopping for a few bargains. With a handful of lowest-ever prices on some products, these are some strong deals that even I'm considering adding to my basket.

Amazon UK weekend sale - the 17 best deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £81.71 at Amazon The standard Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is down to a fantastic record-low price this weekend at Amazon. This version has a fairly basic processor, a smaller 8.7-inch screen and 64GB of storage, so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Bosch Aquatak 110: was £89.99 now £55.99 at Amazon I did a lot of research before picking up a similar version of this pressure washer for myself a couple of years ago and it's been an excellent buy for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2: was £34.99 now £13.50 at Amazon Samsung's own tracker has a huge 61% discount in the current Amazon Tech Week sale, making this a super-cheap way to track and monitor your most important items. Simply attach it to your phone, laptop, keys, tablet, and so on to keep an eye on them all.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £449.99 now £404 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This Asus Vivobook 15 is an excellent buy if you need an all-around mid-range laptop for general use, some demanding work and multitasking. The solid trio of an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB give you everything you need to tackle basically any everyday task. Browsing, productivity and video calls are all handled comfortably, but just know the limited 8-hour battery life means you won't want to be too far from somewhere to charge.

Google Pixel 9 (with free Buds Pro 2): was £1,018 now £699 at Amazon The excellent Google Pixel 9 is available in this excellent value bundle with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 at Amazon. There's a lot of power inside the phone, thanks to the Tensor G4 chip, plus you get some great cameras, making it an ideal phone for fervent snappers. This well-rated device also boasts a sharp 6.3-inch display that's great for photos, videos and gaming, and an impressive all-day battery life. The earbuds are a nice freebie, too, for everyday use.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and it's a solid deal following this discount that brings it down to within £15 of the record-low price.

Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch and it's back down to a record-low price once more in this Amazon sale. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £599 now £449 at Amazon There's a huge price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE at Amazon this weekend, bringing the mid-range 10.9-inch tablet down to a record-low price. Just make sure to tick the box on the product page to get the extra £50 saving. This tablet boasts solid overall performance for everyday use, including web browsing, video calls, sending emails, and playing games. With a welcome 256GB of storage for files and apps, plus an S Pen included for free for easier navigation and doodling, it's a great value package.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £399.99 now £239.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

LG B4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was £1,049 now £799 at Amazon The 65-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and it's down to a new lowest-ever price in this week's Amazon Tech Week sale. It's one of the most affordable options that boasts top-tier picture quality, rich blacks, excellent contrast, and an anti-reflective screen. There are also four fully functional HDMI 2.1 ports, making it an ideal choice as an entry-level OLED TV, especially for those who plan to use it for streaming or gaming.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £989 at Amazon Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop shot straight to the top of our best laptop guide and received a glowing five-star rating in our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, so I'm obviously going to call out this £260 saving at Amazon. This particular specification includes a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD. That storage feels a little light for the price, but the levels of performance and battery life from the CPU are top-tier to go alongside the swish-looking display and keyboard. All for a record-low price.

Beats Studio Buds: was £159 now £79 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds have all the essentials you could need at this price. There’s a custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound, along with a choice of ANC or a Transparency mode. The active noise cancellation may not be the strongest around but it does a good job for the price range. There’s also up to eight hours of listening time, while these are sweat and water-resistant so they’re a good option for taking to the gym or on runs.

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was £39.49 now £29.99 at Amazon Logitech is a big name in the world of gaming peripherals, and its G502 Hero is one of the best gaming mice out there. At this price, it's an absolute steal if you want a high-performing and precise option that's great for a variety of games, from a fast-paced FPS to an in-depth strategy game,