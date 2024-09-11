Get an Apple Watch Series 10 at Best Buy for just $99 when you trade in your Series 9

If you’re keen to have the latest and greatest, you can currently pre-order the Apple Watch Series 10 at Best Buy and pay just $99 when you trade in your Apple Watch Series 9. It’s the ideal deal for people like me who are very tempted to upgrade to the latest model but don’t want to spend a fortune doing so. It’s one of the better smartwatch deals around for something yet to be launched.

The Apple Watch Series 10 was announced at the iPhone 16 “Glowtime” event on September 9 so it’s great to see deals for it already.

Right now, if you trade in your existing Apple Watch Series 9, you’ll get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 10 bringing the GPS 42mm model down to only $99. If you have an older Apple Watch Series 8, you’ll still get $175 off, which is a pretty good deal for ageing technology.

There’s also $300 off the 46mm GPS model if you want the larger screen and are trading in an Apple Watch Series 9, bringing the price down to $129.

Not everyone needs to upgrade so quickly but the Apple Watch Series 10 offers some good improvements with the biggest and widest display on an Apple Watch yet, as well as a slimmer and lighter body.

Today’s best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 42mm): was $399 now from $99 after a trade-in The Apple Watch Series 10 is slimmer than ever before while packing in a much larger display. The screen is the main way you’ll be interacting with the device, which looks gorgeous and simple to use. It has all the health and fitness features we know and love but it now also has sleep apnea detection. The S10 chipset uses machine learning to identify patterns associated with trips and falls, as well as improve voice calls and translations.

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm): was $429 now from $129 after a trade-in The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 46mm is a great option if you want a larger screen. It has all the core features of the latest Apple Watch while providing some extra screen real estate for when you need to be more precise with your taps or simply for looking at your pace mid-run or swim. It’s attractive and expensive looking in all the right ways.

There’s no doubt that the Apple Watch Series 10 will be shooting up our look at the best smartwatches once it’s released. As our Apple Watch Series 10 hands-on review explains, it’s good enough to make our reviewer “want to ditch the Watch Ultra”.

The Apple Watch Series 10 takes everything you loved about the previous model like the Activity Rings system and comprehensive tracking, before also adding some Ultra-exclusive options. This includes Depth for diving, Tides, and the third-party Oceanic Plus app so it’s perfect for those who love exploring the sea.

It also now has a re-engineered speaker system so it can play media out loud which could be useful. The only downside is there’s still no improvement on the battery life, but at least there’s better fast charging support.

If you’re happy to go a step older, there are still many other Apple Watch deals happening or you could check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals for something Android-based.