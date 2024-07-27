Ninja's fun portable blender with a sippy-cup lid drops to under $50

I love my blender. Being able to throw a load of vegetables or fruit in and create a smoothie in seconds gives me joy every single time. If I've wanted to take my creation with me, then I've always had to transfer it into a carry cup. That is, until now. With this great deal, you can get the Ninja Blast Portable Blender at Amazon for $49.99 (was $59.99).

The last time we saw this sub-$50 price for the Ninja Blast was back in December, when Christmas sales were in full swing. Now that summer has rolled around, there's no better time to get one of the best portable blenders for those summer smoothies.

Today's best Ninja Blast Portable Blender deal

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be all set to make your favourite creation just before you leave the house. It's simple, effective, and at a record-low price.

In our Ninja Blast Portable Blender review, we particularly loved the design. "It's stylish with a slightly retro feel. From its colorways to the ribbed edges of its jar, it oozes both fun and sophistication, which is great for when you’re taking it on the road". With this portable blender, you can guarantee you'll look great carrying your latest creation around.

Considering this is a personal and portable blender, it's actually remarkably portable. We'd say it's on par with the Smeg Personal Blender. It performs consistently well, although if you're regularly blending up hard vegetables, then you might want to get one of our other best blenders.

If you're looking for an appliance that will make things like pesto and salsa, then you'll want to get one of the best food processors. Or if you're looking to upgrade other kitchen appliances, then we have plenty of reviews to make sure you're all covered.