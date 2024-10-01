Unbelievable: Amazon's Echo Buds are 50% off ahead of Prime Day

Purchasing the right pair of earbuds requires a careful balancing act between price and features. If you're looking for earbuds that are super affordable and yet offer a surprising number of features, Amazon has you covered. There's even a deal on at the moment for the Amazon Echo Buds﻿ at $24.99 (it was $49.99).



At half price, it's hard to imagine getting them for a better price, even at Amazon's official Prime Day deals event on October 8 and 9. Now is a great opportunity to get some decent earbuds for a fraction of the price.

Early Prime Day deal: Amazon Echo Buds

The 2023 version of the Echo Buds from Amazon is now half price. Despite the massive price reduction, customers will still get true wireless Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a seamless listening experience. The integration with Alexa is another big win, guaranteeing a pleasant hands-free operation.

The Amazon Echo Buds review scored the wireless buds a solid 4 out of 5 stars. They look very similar to Apple AirPods but without the classy finish and design touches. Rather than fitting in the inner ear, like most other earbuds, Amazon's offerings are actually a little larger and fit inside the outer ear. This negates the need for any expensive or fancy ambient or transparency mode.

The earbuds ship in a square charging case with a USB-C port and an additional pair of rubber eartips. One of the best things about these buds is that they integrate with Alexa voice support for excellent hands-free operation.