Unbelievable: Amazon's Echo Buds are 50% off ahead of Prime Day
Great wireless earbuds for the price
Purchasing the right pair of earbuds requires a careful balancing act between price and features. If you're looking for earbuds that are super affordable and yet offer a surprising number of features, Amazon has you covered. There's even a deal on at the moment for the Amazon Echo Buds at $24.99 (it was $49.99).
At half price, it's hard to imagine getting them for a better price, even at Amazon's official Prime Day deals event on October 8 and 9. Now is a great opportunity to get some decent earbuds for a fraction of the price.
Early Prime Day deal: Amazon Echo Buds
Amazon Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
The 2023 version of the Echo Buds from Amazon is now half price. Despite the massive price reduction, customers will still get true wireless Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a seamless listening experience. The integration with Alexa is another big win, guaranteeing a pleasant hands-free operation.
The Amazon Echo Buds review scored the wireless buds a solid 4 out of 5 stars. They look very similar to Apple AirPods but without the classy finish and design touches. Rather than fitting in the inner ear, like most other earbuds, Amazon's offerings are actually a little larger and fit inside the outer ear. This negates the need for any expensive or fancy ambient or transparency mode.
The earbuds ship in a square charging case with a USB-C port and an additional pair of rubber eartips. One of the best things about these buds is that they integrate with Alexa voice support for excellent hands-free operation.
Amazon are not the only producers of some of the best wireless earbuds and if you're looking for a bargain, we also have our best budget wireless earbuds buying guide.
