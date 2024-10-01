Amazon's cheap yet solid Echo Buds are 50% off ahead of Prime Day

Purchasing the right pair of earbuds requires a careful balancing act between price and features. If you're looking for earbuds that are super affordable and yet offer a surprising number of features, Amazon has you covered. There's even a deal on at the moment for the Amazon Echo Buds﻿ at $24.99 (was $49.99).

• Shop more early Prime Day deals

At half price, it's hard to imagine getting them for any less than this – even during Amazon's official Prime Day deals event on October 8 and 9. Now is a great opportunity to get some decent earbuds for a fraction of the price.

Early Prime Day deal: Amazon Echo Buds

Amazon Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The 2023 version of the Echo Buds from Amazon are now half-price. Despite the massive price reduction, you still get true wireless Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a seamless listening experience. The integration with Alexa is another big win, guaranteeing a pleasant hands-free operation.

The Amazon Echo Buds review scored the wireless buds a solid four out of five stars. They look very similar to Apple AirPods but without the classy finish and design touches. Rather than fitting in the inner ear, like most other earbuds, Amazon's offering are actually a little larger and fit inside the outer ear. This negates the need for any expensive or fancy ambient or transparency mode.

The earbuds ship in a square charging case with a USB-C port and an additional pair of rubber ear tips. One of the best things about these buds is that they integrate with Alexa voice support for excellent hands-free operation.

Amazon is not the only producer of some of the best wireless earbuds and if you're looking for a bargain, we also have our best budget wireless earbuds buying guide.