The OnePlus Pad 2 could be more expensive than its predecessor, but still a bargain powerhouse

We’re just a day away from the official launch of the OnePlus Pad 2, but ahead of that a leaker has revealed pretty much everything you need to know about the tablet.

Yogesh Brar – a leaker with a solid track record – has (via Android Police) shared a complete specs list for the OnePlus Pad 2, along with pricing details and an image of the retail packaging.

Starting with the specs, the tablet is said to have a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD display, a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging, and Android 14, with the company’s OxygenOS 14 modifications.

OnePlus Pad 2 info dumpPrice-MRP: Rs 47,999 (45,999 offering price)Smart Keyboard : Rs 11,999OnePlus Stylo 2 : Rs 5kSpecs:- 12.1" 3K IPS LCD panel- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3- 13MP rear, 8MP selfie camera- Android 14, OxygenOS 14- 9,510mAh battery, 67W charging pic.twitter.com/vOOnZrhlDuJuly 14, 2024

So if this is accurate then the OnePlus Pad 2 will have a large, high-resolution display, a top-tier chipset (also found in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra), and a fast charging battery. Impressive specs then, and these specs almost certainly are accurate, since the OnePlus Pad 2 is believed to be the global version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, which has already launched with those specs in China.

OnePlus described the OnePlus Pad Pro as the “most powerful Android tablet” to date, so it’s reasonable to expect the company would charge a fairly high price for it. But according to Brar the OnePlus Pad 2 will retail for just ₹47,999, which translates to around $575 / £440 / AU$850. In fact, for a limited time it might even sell for just ₹45,999 according to Brar, which is roughly $550 / £425 / AU$810.

An iPad alternative

That would put its price somewhere between the iPad 10.9-inch (2022) and the iPad Air 11-inch (2024), which sounds quite reasonable. However, this would still make it more expensive – at least in the US – than the original OnePlus Pad, which costs $479 / £449 (around AU$705). But the specs boost – and in particular the Snapdragon chipset in place of a MediaTek one in the original – arguably more than justifies that slight price increase.

As well as specs and pricing for the OnePlus Pad 2, Brar has also shared Indian pricing for the tablet’s Smart Keyboard accessory and the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus, which after conversions should come in at around $145 / £110 / AU$215 and $60 / £45 / AU$90 respectively if this leak is accurate.

Finally, the OnePlus Pad 2’s retail packaging has been included in this leak, giving us a look at the back of the tablet – though as expected it looks identical to the OnePlus Pad Pro. We should find out for sure whether all these details are accurate or not during the OnePlus Summer Launch Event, which is tomorrow (July 16), at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST.

