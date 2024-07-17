Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great all-around budget tablet - get it for just $189.99

We've witnessed record deals on a wide range of technology this week thanks to Amazon Prime Day. One of the best of these is the solid Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at Amazon for $189.99 (was $269.99). This price drop brings it to a record low, but it's only available for Amazon Prime members.

The iPad 10.2 (2021) still claims the top spot as the best budget pick in our best tablets guide but the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus isn't far behind, especially at this discounted price. If you're after a straightforward tablet to browse the web, send emails, stream movies, or play basic mobile games, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is one of the best options at the moment.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

One of Samsung's best cheap 11-inch tablets is now available for under $200. If you don't need 128 GB of storage, then you could also opt for the 64 GB alternative, which is discounted to $142.49. Grab this bargain tablet, whether you're looking for a movie streamer, web browser or a reasonable multi-tasking companion.

As a result of the split-screen features, multi-tasking is easy to do on Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. With the ability to display three apps on the screen at once, it's possible to save a whole lot of time when working on projects. And when you're mobile working or going on a road trip, the slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag and head out.

The option for expandable storage separates it from the Apple iPad and is perfect if you want to make a lot of use of the 8MP rear camera or 5MP front camera. Either is ideal for video calling with family or getting holiday snaps.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus isn't the only budget tablet out there at the moment, though. Right now, you can grab great deals on Apple, Amazon, and more devices. If it's an Apple tablet you're after, though, have a look at all of our best iPads.

