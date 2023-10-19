Report claims Apple may launch a foldable iPad in 2024, but doubts remain

Take a look at a list of the best foldable phones and you’ll notice a glaring absence: Apple. But while a folding iPhone doesn’t seem to be close to launching, the company could be about to bring out a foldable iPad instead.

That’s according to news outlet DigiTimes, which cites “supply chain sources” who believe that “Apple is working with suppliers to develop a foldable iPad, and small-scale production could begin as early as the end of 2024.”

Interestingly, DigiTimes goes on to claim that “This suggests that Apple may be announcing this product in late 2024 or early 2025,” with a folding iPhone following at a later date.

In fact, DigiTimes states that Apple has been working on foldable devices for the past four years. That, combined with the possible 2024 launch date, implies Apple is far along the development process – and that we could soon see the fruits of its labors.

Analysis: 2024 might be too early

This is far from the first prediction we’ve seen that a foldable iPad could make its debut in 2024. Both noted Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo and analysis firm CCS Insight have backed up that belief, with Kuo stating in January 2023 that he was “positive about the foldable iPad in 2024,” adding that “this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix.”

That said, not everyone is convinced. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman noted in response to Kuo’s post that he hadn’t heard anything about a foldable iPad, with display industry expert Ross Young claiming the same. However, Young did state that he had heard about a “20.5-inch foldable notebook for 2025.”

When it comes to rumored Apple products, it’s often best to take a cautious approach. Unlike some of its rivals, Apple does not rush into market, instead preferring to take its time and develop something it believes is better than anything else available.

Rumors about a foldable iPad have been fairly thin on the ground recently, and when two industry heavyweights like Gurman and Young – who have near-impeccable track records for Apple rumors – say 2024 is an unlikely date for a folding iPad, it’s worth listening.

Still, that’s not to say we should rule it out entirely. With all the whispers that Apple is working on folding devices – whether that’s an iPad, an iPhone, or a laptop – it seems certain the company has something up its sleeve. We’ll just have to wait to find out what it is when it’s ready.