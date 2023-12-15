Next year’s iPad Pro looks very likely to have a major screen upgrade

The next iPad Pro has been a long time coming, given that the latest model – the iPad Pro (2022) – launched in October 2022. But it sounds increasingly likely that it will be worth the wait, as it will probably feature a substantial screen upgrade.

We’re talking of course about a switch from mini-LED to OLED, which has been rumored numerous times, most recently in a supply chain report from Nikkei Asia (via Apple Insider), which cites “multiple tech industry executives” as saying that Apple will equip its high-end tablets with OLED screens next year.

This report alone would be compelling evidence, as supply chain reports tend to have a high level of accuracy, but we’ve heard a number of times now both that Apple will launch new iPad Pros in 2024, and that these iPad Pros will have OLED screens. So this all sounds very likely.

OLED is generally considered to be a superior display technology to the mini-LED that’s currently used. You’ll find OLED in the iPhone 15 line and most other high-end smartphones, and it’s capable of superior contrast and blacker blacks than mini-LED.

A foldable phone is further out

This report also mentions foldable Apple devices such as a foldable iPhone, but the news there is less positive, as apparently Apple "does not have a concrete timeline" for releasing any such devices, according to “two people familiar with the matter.”

That rather suggests we won’t see a foldable iPhone anytime soon, which is in line with previous reports, pointing to 2025 at the earliest.

That’s unfortunate, but with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Pixel Fold 2, and OnePlus Open 2 expected next year, 2024 should still be big for foldable phones.