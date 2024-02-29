Leaked iPad Pro 2024 drawings provide our first look at the likely design

The most pressing question we have about the iPad Pro 2024 is when it will launch, but with the number and frequency of leaks surrounding Apple's next premium slate increasing it seems likely that it'll be soon – and we’ve now seen official-looking sketches of the tablet’s design.

These CAD (computer-aided design) drawings were shared by MacRumors, and while it’s not clear exactly where the site got them from, it notes that these kinds of drawings often leak out of factories producing Apple devices.

So in theory these are official design images, and as the site notes, case makers often trust them enough to design cases based on them. Of course, these sorts of sketches would also be easy for anyone with basic art skills to create, so you should take them with a pinch of salt; however, we'd note that MacRumors does have a fairly reliable track record in these matters.

Image 1 of 2 Leaked sketches of the 11-inch iPad Pro 2024 (Image credit: MacRumors) Leaked sketches of the 13-inch iPad Pro 2024 (Image credit: MacRumors)

The images show the rumored 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro 2024 models from the front, back, and the bottom edge. The images are a bit light on details, but you can see that the overall design looks similar to current models, with a camera block in the top-left corner, while speakers and a USB-C port are housed on the bottom.

A change in dimensions

The sketches also include dimensions, with the 13-inch iPad Pro 2024 said to measure 281.58 x 215.53mm. That’s slightly up from the 280.6 x 214.9mm iPad Pro 12.9 (2022), though the differences could be explained by the marginally larger 13-inch screen this year (though there’s some disagreement as to whether this new tablet will be 13 inches, or 12.9 inches again).

The 11-inch iPad Pro 2024 is listed as being 249.70 x 177.51mm, while for comparison the iPad Pro 11 (2022) is 247.6 x 178.5mm. So that would make the upcoming model slightly taller but marginally narrower.

For what it’s worth, we’ve seen these exact same iPad Pro 2024 dimensions in a previous leak, so there’s a good chance they’re accurate. That leak also included the thickness, with the 13-inch model said to be 5mm (down from the 6.4mm of its predecessor), and the 11-inch model listed as 5.1mm (down from 5.9mm). So both upcoming iPad Pro models might be slimmer than the current duo.

Hopefully we’ll find out for sure soon, although with a rumored release window of between March and June, we’re not certain how soon.