World Open snooker live stream 2024: How to watch China's top tournament online

Almost five years after Judd Trump clinched the title in Jiangxi province, the World Open makes is back. No.10 seed Ding Junhui is expected to lead the Chinese charge at Yushan Sport Centre – but can he get the better of Ronnie O'Sullivan? Here's where to watch World Open snooker live streams online for FREE – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Monday, March 18 – Sunday, March 24 FREE streams: CCTV (CH) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Trump is the top seed in the draw, with Luca Brecel seeded No.2, O'Sullivan No.3, and Mark Allen No.4. However, there's one major caveat. The tournament will incorporate the back end of qualifying, which started in Barnsley in January but was deliberately left incomplete.

What's more, the contingent yet to secure a place in the 2024 World Open proper includes Ding, Trump and Brecel, three of its biggest stars.

Neil Robertson is another player to keep an eye on. The Aussie is in the midst of one of the most difficult periods of his career, having the entirety of last year without winning a single title. He's safely in the draw, but is a return to form imminent?

Follow our guide to get a World Open snooker live stream from all over the world - including any FREE streams.

How to watch World Open snooker for free

Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2024 World Open on free-to-air <a href="http://tv.cctv.com/cctvnews/" data-link-merchant="tv.cctv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CCTV China. The tournament is also being shown on Migu and <a href="https://www.huya.com/" data-link-merchant="huya.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.cctv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Huya. The early sessions typically start at 9.30am CST each day, with the later sessions beginning at 2.30pm and at 7.30pm. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="huya.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.cctv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Related: all of the best VPNs for China

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2024 World Open snooker but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream World Open from anywhere

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to CCTV

How to watch a World Open snooker live stream in the UK

Live coverage of the 2024 World Open comes courtesy of Eurosport and its streaming arm <a href="https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb" data-link-merchant="discoveryplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Discovery+ in the UK. Just be warned that the early sessions typically start at 1.30am GMT. Fortunately, the later sessions start at a friendlier 6.30am and 11.30am. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="discoveryplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch a World Open snooker live stream in Australia, Canada and the US