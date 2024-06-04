How to watch Sunak vs Starmer: live stream ITV debate online from anywhere

Watch Sunak vs Starmer: The ITV debate from anywhere

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will trade verbal blows for the first time in this election campaign in today’s hour-long debate – you can watch Sunak vs Starmer free on ITVX. Use NordVPN to watch if you are overseas.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start date: Tuesday, June 4 Free live streams: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Exactly one month before voters head to the polling stations, Sunak and Starmer will go head-to-head in a debate that is being moderated by journalist Julie Etchingham. An opportunity for the major political party leaders to get across their message, it will take place in front of a live studio audience.

Now a regular occurrence ahead of a general election, the first TV debate in the UK took place 14 years ago and was a huge moment for the Liberal Democrats who shot up 14 percentage points in the polls after a strong showing from then-leader Nick Clegg. Then in 2017, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn chose to skip the TV debates and were heavily criticised for it.

This time around the first of numerous TV debates will solely feature the party leaders of Labour and the Conservatives and will likely set the tone for upcoming debates in the weeks leading up to the general election on July 4.

The debate kicks off tonight at 9pm so read on to discover exactly how to watch Sunak vs Starmer: The ITV debate for free, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Sunak vs Starmer: The ITV debate for FREE

As you may have guessed from the name of the show, ITV and the network's streaming service, ITVX, are the only places where you will be able to watch Sunak vs Starmer: The ITV debate. You can watch the hour-long debate for free, with coverage starting at 9pm BST today. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Sunak vs Starmer: The ITV debate on ITVX from abroad. You can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Sunak v Starmer: The ITV debate outside the UK

Sunak vs Starmer: The ITV debate will be shown exclusively on ITV and via its streaming service ITVX. That means it is not available anywhere else in the world.

If you're aboard and were hoping to tune in to see how it unfolds you won't be able to watch due to geo-restrictions on the ITVX streaming service.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch Sunak vs Starmer: The ITV debate from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to ITVX and start streaming Sunak vs Starmer: The ITV debate as if you were back at home