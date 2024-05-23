Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024: how to watch online, schedule, full guide
Raye, Coldplay, Chase & Status and Vampire Weekend headline
Forget blue skies and sunshine, the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend is the true mark of the British summer. The first major festival of the year brings some of the biggest names in music, including headliners Raye, Coldplay, Chase & Status and Vampire Weekend, to Stockwood Park in Luton for three days of pure carnage. Here's where to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend online for free – from anywhere.
|Dates: Friday, May 24 – Sunday, May 26
|Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK)
After spending years crafting and grafting in the shadows of her contemporaries, Raye is finally getting her flowers. The South London singer-songwriter took home a record six Brit Awards in March for her debut studio album, My 21st Century Blues.
While Coldplay, Chase & Status and Vampire Weekend also have big slots on the Main stage, it's Raye, The Last Dinner Party, Sabrina Carpenter and, of course, Charlie XCX that are generating the most buzz.
Follow our guide to watch a Radio 1 Big Weekend live stream from all over the world – including free options. We've also listed the full Radio 1 Big Weekend lineup for all four stages further down the page
How to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend free online
Fans in the UK can live stream Radio 1 Big Weekend for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
A dedicated Big Weekend Channel will run from Friday to Sunday, showing the biggest acts from the the Main stage and the New Music stage.
Two of the biggest Radio 1 Big Weekend slots will also be televised on BBC One. Live coverage of Raye begins at 11.10pm BST on Saturday night, and Coldplay will be on TV from 10.30pm on Sunday.
Outside the UK? If you want to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend from anywhere:
Can you watch Radio 1 Big Weekend in the US, Canada, or Australia?
Radio 1 Big Weekend is only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
Radio 1 Big Weekend lineup and schedule
(All times BST)
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Main stage
- Chase & Status
- 1Xtra's Throwback Party with Joelah and Keke
- Becky Hill
- Ella Henderson
- Nathan Dawe
- Rudimental
- Radio 1 Anthems with Sam and Danni
- Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
- Radio 1's Party Anthems with Matt and Mollie
- Radio 1's Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah
New Music stage
- Eric Prydz
- Diplo
- Dimension
- Hannah Laing
- Kenya Grace
- Sonny Fodera
- Wilkinson
Dance stage
- A Little Sound
- Ammara
- ESSEL
- Girls Don't Sync
- Joy Anonymous
- salute
- Sammy Virji
- Y U QT
Introducing stage
- charlieeeee
- Deeps
- JGrrey
- LAVZ
- Sam Girling
- Victor Ray
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Main stage
- RAYE
- 1Xtra's Throwback Party with Joelah and Keke
- Aitch
- Asian Network Certified with AJD
- Griff
- Jax Jones
- Joel Corry
- Mabel
- Rag’n’Bone Man
- Radio 1 Anthems with Sam and Danni
- Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
- Radio 1's Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah
- Radio 1 Workout Anthems with Rickie and Melvin
New Music stage
- Charli XCX
- Alfie Templeman
- Caity Baser
- Cat Burns
- DYLAN
- The Last Dinner Party
- Shygirl
- Tems
Dance stage
- Asian Network Certified with AJD
- Charlie Tee
- DJ Target
- Jaguar
- Jeremiah Asiamah
- Kenny Allstar
- Panjabi Hit Squad
Introducing stage
- Cam Thomas
- Issey Cross
- Jarki Monno
- Kiimi
- Myles Smith
- NewDad
- Ryussi
- Saloni
SUNDAY, MAY 25
Main stage
- Coldplay
- AJ Tracey
- Alyx Holcombe
- Asian Network Certified with AJD
- Declan McKenna
- London Grammar
- Olly Alexander
- Vampire Weekend
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Radio 1 10s with Nat O'Leary
- Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
- Radio 1's Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough
- Radio 1's Rave Up with Arielle Free
- Radio 1 Workout Anthems with Rickie and Melvin
New Music stage
- beabadoobee
- CMAT
- Everything Everything
- FIZZ
- Olivia Dean
- Remi Wolf
- Sea Girls
- Teddy Swims
Dance stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Danny Howard
- DJ Kizzi
- Martha
- Sarah Story
- Tiffany Calver
Introducing stage
- Beth McCarthy
- Etta Marcus
- Frozemode
- JW Paris
- Low Girl
- Max Jones
- Picture Parlour
- Shehxna
