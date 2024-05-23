Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024: how to watch online, schedule, full guide

Forget blue skies and sunshine, the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend is the true mark of the British summer. The first major festival of the year brings some of the biggest names in music, including headliners Raye, Coldplay, Chase & Status and Vampire Weekend, to Stockwood Park in Luton for three days of pure carnage. Here's where to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Friday, May 24 – Sunday, May 26 Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

After spending years crafting and grafting in the shadows of her contemporaries, Raye is finally getting her flowers. The South London singer-songwriter took home a record six Brit Awards in March for her debut studio album, My 21st Century Blues.

While Coldplay, Chase & Status and Vampire Weekend also have big slots on the Main stage, it's Raye, The Last Dinner Party, Sabrina Carpenter and, of course, Charlie XCX that are generating the most buzz.

Follow our guide to watch a Radio 1 Big Weekend live stream from all over the world – including free options. We've also listed the full Radio 1 Big Weekend lineup for all four stages further down the page

How to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend free online

Fans in the UK can live stream Radio 1 Big Weekend for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. A dedicated Big Weekend Channel will run from Friday to Sunday, showing the biggest acts from the the Main stage and the New Music stage. Two of the biggest Radio 1 Big Weekend slots will also be televised on BBC One. Live coverage of Raye begins at 11.10pm BST on Saturday night, and Coldplay will be on TV from 10.30pm on Sunday. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend from anywhere:

Can you watch Radio 1 Big Weekend in the US, Canada, or Australia?

Radio 1 Big Weekend is only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Radio 1 Big Weekend lineup and schedule

(All times BST)

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Main stage

Chase & Status

1Xtra's Throwback Party with Joelah and Keke

Becky Hill

Ella Henderson

Nathan Dawe

Rudimental

Radio 1 Anthems with Sam and Danni

Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges

Radio 1's Party Anthems with Matt and Mollie

Radio 1's Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah

New Music stage

Eric Prydz

Diplo

Dimension

Hannah Laing

Kenya Grace

Sonny Fodera

Wilkinson

Dance stage

A Little Sound

Ammara

ESSEL

Girls Don't Sync

Joy Anonymous

salute

Sammy Virji

Y U QT

Introducing stage

charlieeeee

Deeps

JGrrey

LAVZ

Sam Girling

Victor Ray

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Main stage

RAYE

1Xtra's Throwback Party with Joelah and Keke

Aitch

Asian Network Certified with AJD

Griff

Jax Jones

Joel Corry

Mabel

Rag’n’Bone Man

Radio 1 Anthems with Sam and Danni

Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges

Radio 1's Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah

Radio 1 Workout Anthems with Rickie and Melvin

New Music stage

Charli XCX

Alfie Templeman

Caity Baser

Cat Burns

DYLAN

The Last Dinner Party

Shygirl

Tems

Dance stage

Asian Network Certified with AJD

Charlie Tee

DJ Target

Jaguar

Jeremiah Asiamah

Kenny Allstar

Panjabi Hit Squad

Introducing stage

Cam Thomas

Issey Cross

Jarki Monno

Kiimi

Myles Smith

NewDad

Ryussi

Saloni

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Main stage

Coldplay

AJ Tracey

Alyx Holcombe

Asian Network Certified with AJD

Declan McKenna

London Grammar

Olly Alexander

Vampire Weekend

Sabrina Carpenter

Radio 1 10s with Nat O'Leary

Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges

Radio 1's Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough

Radio 1's Rave Up with Arielle Free

Radio 1 Workout Anthems with Rickie and Melvin

New Music stage

beabadoobee

CMAT

Everything Everything

FIZZ

Olivia Dean

Remi Wolf

Sea Girls

Teddy Swims

Dance stage

Charlie Hedges

Danny Howard

DJ Kizzi

Martha

Sarah Story

Tiffany Calver

Introducing stage