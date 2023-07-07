British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

British Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 British Grand Prix is available to watch for free in full on Channel 4 in the UK. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free British GP live streams is listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally British GP start time: Sunday, July 9, 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 12am AEST / 2am NZST Free live stream: Channel 4 (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

British GP: race preview

While he was never in any true danger, in Austria Max Verstappen had his closest win yet this season, with Charles Leclerc tailing the Dutchman by less than six seconds as the chequered flag waved.

In fact, behind Verstappen's Red Bull, the finishing order was very much a mixed bag. Lando Norris took fourth – his best position yet this season – while Lance Stroll placed ninth, behind Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, and teammate Alonso.

This week's outing at Silverstone could also prove an interesting one, with potential rain on the cards for Qualifying and race day. We may well see veterans Alonso and Hamilton show their experience at the iconic British Grand Prix circuit and push the dominant Dutchman to the line.

The FIA's new penalties caused quite a stir last weekend, with a huge 1,200 incidents having to be reviewed. This meant the standings took several hours to finalize – another layer of bureaucracy in this most complex of sports, or a step towards fairer adjudicating? You decide...

The most exciting thing this weekend – for us, at least – is that TechRadar will be joining McLaren and sponsor Darktrace in the pits and paddock on Friday. We can't promise any juicy scoops, but we'll definitely be getting an eyeful of the Woking-based outfit's twinkling 'Chrome' livery, specially designed for its home race at Silverstone.

Read on for how to watch a British Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 British Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 British Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 9.30pm AEDT / 11.30pm NZDT

Practice 2: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET / 8.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 3pm BST / 10pm ET / 12am AEDT / 2am NZDT

SUNDAY

British GP: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 12am AEDT / 2am NZDT

Watch a free British Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the British Grand Prix for free this weekend, and home fans are in for a treat. In the UK, Channel 4 will be showing full coverage of every session live on terrestrial TV as well on their website.

Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred British Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the British Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's British Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an British Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch a British Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch British Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

This weekend, free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 is showing every session of the British Grand Prix live for FREE in the UK. If you have a TV, simply turn over to Channel 4 at the appropriate times. If you prefer to watch on your Smart TV, laptop, or mobile device, head to the Channel 4 website (or Channel 4 app), and select Live TV. To sign up, you may need to input a British postcode (eg. SW1A 1AA), and to watch live coverage you should have a TV licence. If you're currently out of the country, simply use a VPN to virtually relocate yourself back home to catch the action

For coverage of the full season you'll need Sky, which has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the British Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2023 British Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 British GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to an UK Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The British GP starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch British Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the British Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. However, with the race starting at 12am on Sunday night, only night owls will be likely to tune in. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

How to watch the British GP: live stream in New Zealand