How to watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 online for FREE — live stream episodes from anywhere

Watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 online from anywhere

Arriving early to brighten up winter, Britain’s Got Talent is back on our screens and promises to be longer, “wilder", and more brilliant than ever before, with YouTube star KSI joining as a guest judge.

UK fans can watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 online free with ITVX. Currently away from home? Simply download a VPN to stream every audition and live final from wherever you are.

In a scheduling shakeup, the UK’s number one talent show will air in February for the first time ever. It will also run for longer, with mischievous hosts Ant and Deck guiding our UK hopefuls through the audition stage and semi-finals in episodes which will now go out weekly.

The judging lineup remains almost the same. Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli return to appraise some brilliant – and sometimes bonkers – acts, as ordinary people with heartwarming stories share their extraordinary talents. This time, however, they’ll be joined by renowned singer and YouTube star KSI. He’ll get to have his own 'Golden Buzzer' moment, too, which will guarantee his favorite performer a place in the semi-finals and bring someone closer to winning that life-changing £250,000.

Are you ready for some unmissable entertainment? Then keep reading as we explain how to watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 online and stream episodes free from anywhere on ITVX.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent 2025 for FREE

The UK’s favorite talent show returns! You can watch Britain’s Got Talent 2025 on ITV1 from Saturday, February 22 at 7pm GMT, with new episodes airing one a week in the same slot through until May 2025. The programme will also air on Scotland’s STV channel. Don’t have a TV satellite? You can stream Britain’s Got Talent 2025 live online or on-demand and 100% free in the UK with the network's ITVX streaming service (though you’ll need a TV license to watch the platform’s content live). You’ll also find companion show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen here and exclusive to the on-demand platform. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Britain’s Got Talent on ITVX from abroad.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 from anywhere

You can watch Britain’s Got Talent and enjoy every audition and live show free from the UK. But, if you find yourself abroad at any point during the series, geo-blocking will stop you from watching Britain’s Got Talent on ITVX while abroad.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best VPN out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch Britain’s Got Talent from anywhere

Can I watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 online in the US?

Unfortunately, the UK version of the Got Talent franchise isn’t available to stream in America, though a new season of America’s Got Talent is coming to NBC in May. This means that US viewers won’t be able to watch all the hottest acts and semi-finalist performances from season 18.

A UK fan abroad? To connect to ITVX from anywhere you’ll need a VPN, which will allow you to stream the show just like you would back home.

Can I watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 online in Australia?

Aussie fans will be able to watch Britain’s Got Talent; however, new episodes tend to lag a good few months behind their UK broadcast, and there’s no current release date confirmed for season 18. When it does debut Down Under, expect it to air on Channel 7 and be available to stream with a (completely free) 7plus account.

NB: If you’re out of the country – say, a British citizen abroad trying to connect to ITVX, sign up to a VPN to use the same services you have access to back home.

Can I watch Britain’s Got Talent 2025 online in New Zealand?

Yes! But Kiwis should expect a delay of few weeks before being able to catch the latest batch of UK hopefuls take to the stage for Britain’s Got Talent 2025. Britain’s Got Talent is available on TVNZ Plus, New Zealand’s free to use on-demand platform.

Brit away from home? Don’t forget that if you’re a Brit abroad in New Zealand, you can use a VPN to tune into ITVX while on the move.

Can I watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 in Canada?

Canadian viewers are out of luck. There’s still no broadcaster for Britain’s Got Talent in Canada, and no indication that this situation will change anytime soon.

However, Brits abroad don’t have to miss the UK talent show. As mentioned above, if you purchase a VPN you’ll be able to enjoy every episode via ITVX the same way you would at home.

Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2025

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 trailer

Weirder, wilder and better than EVER... BGT is BACK! | BGT 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Who is the new judge on Britain’s Got Talent 2025? YouTube sensation, boxer, and globally renowned singer KSI is joining the BGT judging panel this year, filling in for Bruno Tonioli as the Dancing with the Stars judge fulfills some contractual obligations abroad.

When do episodes of Britain’s Got Talent season 18 air? For the first time ever, Britain’s Got Talent season 18 will air one episode a week every Saturday, beginning from February 22 on ITV1. In the past, for instance, semi-finals were broadcast nightly over one week in May. That means that season 18 of Britain’s Got Talent will run over four whole months, from February to May 2025.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2024? A speechless Sydnie Christmas was named the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 after her powerful rendition of “Over the Rainbow.” The incredible singer beat out Ghanaian dancing duo Abigail and Afronitaaa and magician Jack Rhodes to the top spot.

Where can I watch companion show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen? Showcasing even more auditions and candid moments, episodes of Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be available to stream exclusively on ITVX every Saturday from February 22, immediately after the live broadcast of the main show.

Can you watch Britain’s Got Talent season 18 for free? Yes! Episodes of the hit TV show will be available to stream live and on-demand through ITVX in the UK and 100% free. Simply sign up for an account. Although a few weeks behind, new instalments will also be uploaded to New Zealand’s TVNZ and Australia's 7plus services in due course, and at no cost to those based in those countries. Away from home Britain’s Got Talent season 18 airs? You can connect to your regional services no matter where you are when you download a VPN.