Brazil vs Argentina live stream: how to watch World Cup 2026 qualifier online and for free from anywhere

Brazil vs Argentina live stream

You can watch Brazil vs Argentina for free on l'Equipe if you live in France. In the US, the game is available to live stream for free on Telemundo Deportes and Universo, which are available via Peacock, Sling and Fubo. Football fans elsewhere – including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and India – can catch all the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying action via international streaming service Fanatiz. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Brazil vs Argentina just below.

Brazil vs Argentina: match preview

Brazil vs Argentina is one of the spiciest rivalries in soccer. There's no love lost between South America's big two with a shared history of barnstorming fixtures, on-field fights and drinks bottles laced with tranquillisers, so expect fireworks. The last time the pair met at the Maracanã was in the 2021 Copa America final, won by Argentina as Leo Messi won his first major international tournament.

Brazil has made an unexpectedly poor start to World Cup 2026 qualifying. A Seleção has won just two of its first five matches, losing its two most recent fixtures to Uruguay and Colombia. Though six of the 10 teams qualify by right for the finals, caretaker boss Fernando Diniz – who also doubles as Fluminense manager – will be desperate for his side to get back on the winning trail. They'll have to do so without injured pair Neymar and Vinicius Jr, the latter tearing a hamstring in the 2-1 defeat to Colombia last Thursday. Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli scored in that loss and will again look to add some thrust to a team short on confidence.

Argentina, meanwhile, lost its first fixture since the surprise defeat to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup 2022 group stage in Qatar a year ago. The reigning world champions lost 2-0 to a resurgent Marcelo Bielsa-managed Uruguay on Thursday but still top the group with four wins from five. Messi remains the star and, despite this technically being his off-season with Inter Miami not in the MLS play-offs, returns to the site of his first major honour for his country. Though the antipathy is fierce between both countries, there's a certain respect for the great No10 in Brazil, but once the game kicks off, Lionel Scaloni's side should expect an atmosphere as hostile as it gets.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get the Brazil vs Argentina live stream online and wherever you are.

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream for FREE

Brazil vs Argentina kicks off at 1.30am CET in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and it's being shown for free on French streaming service l'Equipe TV. Get the coffee on the boil now. Traveling outside France right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch from abroad. Read on down this article to find out how to use your VPN, available with a free trial, to access Brazil vs Argentina and all the regular l'Equipe TV live streams while you're away from France.

Watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Brazil vs Argentina live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Brazil vs Argentina from anywhere

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina on Peacock Good news, soccer fans in the US – you can watch the Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier on Telemundo Deportes or Universo. Kick-off is 7.30pm ET, 4.30pm PT today. You can stream either channel on Peacock, which costs $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage. A yearly subscription is $59.99.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina on Sling Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes Telemundo Deportes and Universo for Brazil vs Argentina, plus USA Network, NBC and plenty of other channel in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue bundle. It doesn't include CNBC. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina on FuboTV Another over-the-top streaming service that includes Telemundo Deportes and Universo – and therefore the Brazil vs Argentina live stream – is Fubo. The current Black Friday deal means that prices start at $54.99 a month after a FREE 7-day trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. However, one thing to note is that it includes CNBC but not NBC.

Traveling outside the US right now? Don't forget you'll need a VPN to avoid geo-blocking of your regular service. Without one, you'll be unable to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream.

How to live stream Brazil vs Argentina from anywhere else

For pretty much everywhere else – including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and India – Brazil vs Argentina is being shown on international streaming service Fanatiz, which has the rights to a gaggle of Latin American sports continent. From football to basketball and even handball across South America, Fanatiz show the sport and even have country-specific for domestic and international football matches from Brazil, Argentina and Peru. The game kicks off at 9.30pm BRT in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, that's 12.30am GMT, 11.30am AEDT, 6am IST (all Nov 22) first thing on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Fanatiz coverage via your mobile, Amazon Fire TV and stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Hisense TV, Google Chromecast, Airplay, PC and Mac with any web browser. A monthly Fanatiz subscription to include all the action from across the continent costs $9.99 a month. If it's just access to a specific country you're after, it's a couple of bucks cheaper, but for all the extra content you get, it's probably worth paying the difference. If you're outside your country and want to tune in to Fanatiz, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.